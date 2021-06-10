Pro-farmer posts: Fans of Surrey’s Jazzy B rally to restore his Twitter account in India

‘The celebrity with spine,’ one tweet says

Jazzy B’s pro-farmer posts on social media have apparently led to the suspension of his Twitter account in India.

Fans of the Surrey-raised bhangra musician have rallied around him on the platform with memes and the hashtag #RestoreJazzyBAccount.

“The celebrity with spine,” tweeted @Its_RoyalJass. “We would really appreciate if @Twitter, @TwitterIndia restore the @jazzyb account. He is our voice so don’t try to suppress. We stand with JazzyB.”

On Thursday morning (June 10), Jazzy B tweeted this: “Not restored yet.”

Since last September, when the Indian government passed three farm laws, protests around the world have backed farmers in that country, including many in Surrey and other areas of the Lower Mainland.

• RELATED STORY, from March: ‘It won’t end’: Protesters march for Indian farmers at another Surrey rally, with more to come

In 2016, Jazzy B was inducted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

