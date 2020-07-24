Pottery show to reopen White Rock’s Pop-Uptown Gallery

Functional and decorative work by members of the Semiahmoo Potters and the Fraser Valley Potters Guild will be on show and sale when White Rock’s Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery reopens to the public on Aug. 6. (File photo)

The Landmark Pop-Uptown Gallery at Central Plaza will re-open Aug. 6 with a show and sale of functional and decorative pottery.

Called Out of Hand, the exhibit – featuring the work of some 16 local potters – is a joint presentation of the Semiahmoo Potters, the Fraser Valley Potters Guild and the City of White Rock.

Based in its own pottery studio at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre, the Semiahmoo Potters’ mandate is to “foster, encourage and develop the art of pottery in the South Surrey and White Rock communities,” while offering opportunity for the exchange of knowledge and skills among members.

Based at the Surrey campus of Kwantlen Polytechnic University, the Fraser Valley Potters’ Guild grew out of a group of alumni of the ceramics department of Douglas College, and now boasts some 80 members, located all the way from Yarrow to Richmond.

Mandate of the association is to promote excellence in the art and craft of ceramics, and to encourage and promote communication between members, other guilds and the public.

Pottery on display is by a wide range of enthusists, including teachers, professional ceramicists and hobby potters who show their work both nationally and internationally.

The show will run until Aug. 29; opening hours 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and social distancing measures will be observed.

The gallery is located at 15140 North Bluff Rd.