Potters’ House of Horrors sets date for opening weekend in Surrey

The ‘Death Valley Motor Inn’ is an all-new haunted house this year

Halloween is nearly two months away, but Potters House of Horrors has announced its opening weekend.

The all-new haunted house “Death Valley Motor Inn” will be opening Sept. 27 at Potter’s Nursery and Farm (12530 72nd Ave.)

A post on Potters’ Facebook page says, “The ice machine doesn’t work, the pool is stained with blood, the bed bugs are HUGE and most people never make it to check out.”

There is also a second haunted house: Devil’s Descent.

Tickets for opening weekend will be 50 per cent off. A post on Potters’ Instagram says it is the “preview weekend” to “iron out the wrinkles to get ready for our long run of terror to come October.”

“Same great show for a killer price,” the post reads.

House of Horrors will then close for the week after the preview weekend, reopening Friday, Oct. 4 and run through to Nov. 2 (the haunted house will be closed Monday, Oct. 14 for Thanksgiving).

The regular price for tickets is $12.99 for children, $15.99 for adults, $24.99 for a child speedpass and $29.99 for an adult speedpass.

To purchase tickets, visit pottershouseofhorrors.com/tickets.



