Nadya Blanchette sings at Surrey Arts Centre on the morning of Thursday, April 11.

MUSIC

Post-breakfast ‘Broadway Cabaret’ concert at Surrey theatre

Guest vocalist Nadya Blanchette joins Bergmann Piano Duo for final ‘Coffee Concert’ of season

The final Coffee Concert of the 2018-19 season at Surrey Arts Centre will feature some memorable Broadway numbers performed by vocalist Nadya Blanchette and Surrey-based Bergmann Piano Duo, hosts of the morning music series.

The performance will include songs made famous by Leonard Bernstein, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Cole Porter, Richard Rodgers and Stephen Sondheim, in the Studio Theatre at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 11. A “social hour” starts at 10 a.m. – a time for a hot beverages and sweet treats.

“Seating in the theatre will be cabaret-style to set the mood, and the pre-concert refreshments can be enjoyed at the tables,” notes an event post on the City of Surrey’s website.

As always, piano-playing Elizabeth and Marcel Bergmann will share stories and insights about the featured music. Post-concert, they do a meet-and-greet.

Blanchette, their guest this time around, is fluent in five languages, according to a bio at nadyablanchette.com.

She “leads a worldwide career which spans over 15 years of outstanding contributions,” including Cirque du Soleil, Vancouver Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra, CBC radio and television, national anthems before Montreal Canadiens’ games and a performance of “Ave Maria” at Pierre E. Trudeau’s state funeral, the bio says.

“Blanchette charms the audience, accomplice of her generosity and vibrant personality,” according to the website. “She hosts conferences and events with panache and elegance.”

At Surrey Arts Centre, tickets for this “Broadway Cabaret” range from $23 to $30 at tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566. The concert is presented by Surrey Civic Theatres.

