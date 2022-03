The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), host Peter McCully talks with Peter Kent of Qualicum Beach, who spent years as a stuntman for movie legend Arnold Schwarzenegger.

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#PQBeatMoviesPodcastqualicum beachvancouverisland