PNE Fair gets winterized with nightly December concerts, holiday lights, skating and more

The winter fair’s $15 ticket does not include admission to nightly concerts, Dec. 14-23

Langley-raised country artist Dallas Smith is among nightly performers at the new PNE Winter Fair this December. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

A mid-December festival billed as “the most unique winter celebration in B.C.” is planned for the Pacific National Exhibition grounds in Vancouver.

The new PNE Winter Fair is a 10-day event featuring nightly indoor concerts by some popular performers, holiday lights, an outdoor market, skating at the Agrodome, theatre for kids, food and beverages, a nightly tree-lighting ceremony and other attractions.

It’s like the summer PNE Fair, but winterized.

From Dec. 14 to 23, the nightly concerts will be performed by The Kat & Dave Show Starring David Foster & Katharine McPhee, The Tenors, Tom Cochrane Band, Dallas Smith, Jann Arden, Holly Cole, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: A Very Postmodern Christmas, Dionne Warwick and the Sounds of Christmas, Johnny Reid and A Boy Band Christmas: An Evening of Holiday and Hits (featuring Jeff Timmons, Drew Lachey and Justin Jeffre from 98 Degrees, James Jones of All 4 One, Trevor Penick from O-Town, and Ryan Cabrera).

The fair’s $15 ticket does not include admission to the nightly concert.

Concert tickets range from $39 to $69, and that fee includes Winter Fair admission. Concert tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 at Ticketleader.ca.

“After two years of COVID drive-through winter events, it was important for us to define our permanent place in the holiday event landscape,” said Shelley Frost, PNE president and CEO.

“This event will be a significant annual addition to the PNE’s year-long programming and will mean that hundreds of new jobs will be created and millions of dollars in positive economic impact will be generated into the regional economy.”

Meantime, the PNE Fright Nights experience runs from Oct. 7 to 31 with seven haunted houses at the site in East Vancouver.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Christmas ShowsEntertainmentLive music