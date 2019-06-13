Play Surrey contest winners are Nylez K and Charles PS, for Canada Day and Fusion Festival gigs

‘This year’s winners were in good company among the many high-caliber auditions that were submitted’

Surrey-raised R&B singer Nylez K and acoustic performer Charlie PS have been named winners of Play Surrey, a fan-vote music contest, for 2019.

Nylez K has earned a performance slot at Surrey’s Canada Day event, while Charles PS will get to perform at Fusion Festival at Holland Park on the third weekend in July.

“We want to thank everyone who participated in the Play Surrey Contest,” Mary Rukavina, the city’s Manager of Special Events and Filming, said in a news release.

“This year’s winners were in good company among the many high-caliber auditions that were submitted. There is so much home-grown talent right here in the Lower Mainland and we look forward to enjoying this year’s performances on the Maple Leaf Stage.”

Nylez K is a Canadian R&B singer, songwriter and producer who was born and raised in Surrey. “Influenced by music legends Usher, Ne-Yo and the Weeknd, Nylez was motivated at a young age to create music,” a bio says. “To date, he has graced major stages across Canada, including the Rifflandia Music Festival, the South Asian Film Festival and the Much Music Video Awards.”

Originally from Nelson, Charlie PS moved to Vancouver to pursue a career in music. “Her most recent achievements include winning best pop song at the Kootenay Music Awards, placing in the Top 100 for the CBC Searchlight Contest and headlining the Railway Club’s Monarch Series,” says the city’s news release. “Charlie’s unique acoustic sound is inspired by the R&B divas of the 70’s and 80’s and the rock and blues legends of the 20th century.”

As part of the Play Surrey contest, Surrey’s Special Events Committee selected six finalist videos which were then posted to Facebook for the public to cast votes. The two artists/bands that received the most “likes” on the social media channel won a performance on the Tim Hortons Maple Leaf Stage, along with a $300 performance honorarium. All six finalists will receive a Tim Hortons gift card of $100.

Surrey Canada Day will take place on Monday, July 1 at the Bill Reid Amphitheatre in Cloverdale, while Surrey Fusion Festival is set for July 20-21 at Holland Park.

