Springsteen/Orbison tribute band at Whalley Legion on Canada Day. (Facebook photo)

Plastic screen separates band and audience at Surrey gig

Elsewhere, Surrey’s online Canada Day event earned 45,000 views on Facebook and YouTube Live

With a clear plastic sheet hung from the ceiling, live music returned to Whalley Legion on Canada Day.

As part of COVID-19 control measures, the screen separated the Springsteen/Orbison tribute band from the audience during the daytime gig.

The two-piece act features Daniel Yard (as Bruce Springsteen) and Gord Rebelato (Roy Orbison), with special guest Janice Anderson as Patsy Cline.

“It was interesting playing behind a plastic curtain at Whalley legion for Canada Day yesterday, but it was a packed house,” Yard posted to the Facebook page Live Music in Surrey BC.

“First legion in the Lower Mainland to have live music. Thanks to everyone who came out for the Springsteen/Orbison show.”

During the pandemic, with capacity capped at 50 people including patrons and staff, the Legion hall will host live bands for special events only, at the facility’s temporary location at 10767 King George Blvd.

In Newton, Brewster’s Pub is advertising a “BBQ & Band” night Saturday, July 18, featuring the acoustic sounds of Sally Melo and Jay Patterson. Tickets are $12 per person for the “Customer Appreciation Day” promo.

The pub calendar also includes a Flashback! show on July 11 and The Rhythm Method band on July 25.

Elsewhere, the White Hart Public House continues to showcase bands on stage at the former Hook and Ladder space, including Long Run (July 11), the AC/DC tribute band Bonnie Scott (July 18) and The Gemtones (July 24), among others.

“We want to remind everyone that we have set floor plans for all shows due to covid restrictions,” pub operators posted to Facebook. “We also have curtains between some tables for safety measures, although we will always try to give everyone the best spot — we do have to follow protocol. Safety first.”

Meantime, Surrey’s online Canada Day celebration earned 45,000 views on Facebook and YouTube Live, according to city hall.

The event marked the nation’s 153rd birthday with performances by Colin James, 54-40, Bif Naked, Alex Cuba and more, in a four-hour virtual party. Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser hosted the two-part event, which featured a morning “Family Hour” and evening concert.

In White Rock, Blue Frog Studios’ Virtually Live Concerts series continues with live performances by The Kingpins (July 11), Ladies Sing the Blues (July 18). Series details are posted to bluefrogstudios.ca.

• RELATED STORY: Live-stream series a new concert reality at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studio.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live music

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from coronavirus complications

Just Posted

Gravestones repaired at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Restoration now complete on seven pioneer grave markers vandalized in April

Surrey city staff hears restricting recovery homes to six clients won’t cut it

Corporate report notes there are more recovery homes in Surrey than in every other community in B.C. combined

Cloverdale students make puzzles for care home residents

Students from Cloverdale’s Sunrise Ridge delivered gifts to seniors and thank you notes to first responders

Surrey Food Bank opens huge new ‘forever home’ in Newton

New warehouse on 78th Avenue is close to three times the size of the food bank’s old site in Whalley

South Surrey’s Historic Stewart Farm to offer guided tours

Outdoor tours to run afternoons Tuesdays through Fridays

Isolation, drug toxicity lead to spike in First Nations overdose deaths amid pandemic: FNHA

Deaths increased by 93% between January and May

Greater Victoria nanny pleads guilty to child porn, sexual interference charges

Johnathon Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to slew of sex crimes

Victoria man dies after skydiving incident on Vancouver Island

34-year-old had made more than 1,000 jumps

BC Wildfire Service to conduct night vision trials for helicopters in South Okanagan

This technology could assist with future firefighting operations

Following incident at sea, fishing lodge says it will reopen despite Haida travel ban

QCL reopens July 10, says president; Haida chief councillor describes ‘dangerous’ boating encounter

Kamloops RCMP officer’s conduct under review after blackface jokes on social media

Meinke’s Instagram is private and it’s unclear when the posts were made

NHL says 35 players have tested positive for COVID-19 since June 8

Positive rate for the league is just under 6%

Man charged in Rideau Hall crash had rifle, shotguns, high-capacity magazine: RCMP

Hurren is accused of threatening to cause death or bodily harm to the prime minister

B.C. extends income assistance exemption for COVID-19

Provincial program to match Ottawa’s CERB, student pay

Most Read