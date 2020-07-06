Plastic screen separates band and audience at Surrey gig

Elsewhere, Surrey’s online Canada Day event earned 45,000 views on Facebook and YouTube Live

With a clear plastic sheet hung from the ceiling, live music returned to Whalley Legion on Canada Day.

As part of COVID-19 control measures, the screen separated the Springsteen/Orbison tribute band from the audience during the daytime gig.

The two-piece act features Daniel Yard (as Bruce Springsteen) and Gord Rebelato (Roy Orbison), with special guest Janice Anderson as Patsy Cline.

“It was interesting playing behind a plastic curtain at Whalley legion for Canada Day yesterday, but it was a packed house,” Yard posted to the Facebook page Live Music in Surrey BC.

“First legion in the Lower Mainland to have live music. Thanks to everyone who came out for the Springsteen/Orbison show.”

During the pandemic, with capacity capped at 50 people including patrons and staff, the Legion hall will host live bands for special events only, at the facility’s temporary location at 10767 King George Blvd.

In Newton, Brewster’s Pub is advertising a “BBQ & Band” night Saturday, July 18, featuring the acoustic sounds of Sally Melo and Jay Patterson. Tickets are $12 per person for the “Customer Appreciation Day” promo.

The pub calendar also includes a Flashback! show on July 11 and The Rhythm Method band on July 25.

Elsewhere, the White Hart Public House continues to showcase bands on stage at the former Hook and Ladder space, including Long Run (July 11), the AC/DC tribute band Bonnie Scott (July 18) and The Gemtones (July 24), among others.

“We want to remind everyone that we have set floor plans for all shows due to covid restrictions,” pub operators posted to Facebook. “We also have curtains between some tables for safety measures, although we will always try to give everyone the best spot — we do have to follow protocol. Safety first.”

Meantime, Surrey’s online Canada Day celebration earned 45,000 views on Facebook and YouTube Live, according to city hall.

The event marked the nation’s 153rd birthday with performances by Colin James, 54-40, Bif Naked, Alex Cuba and more, in a four-hour virtual party. Canadian hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser hosted the two-part event, which featured a morning “Family Hour” and evening concert.

In White Rock, Blue Frog Studios’ Virtually Live Concerts series continues with live performances by The Kingpins (July 11), Ladies Sing the Blues (July 18). Series details are posted to bluefrogstudios.ca.

