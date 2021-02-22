PICTURES: Suicide Squad spin-off ‘Peacemaker’ filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22

Peacemaker was being filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22.
The new series is a Suicide Squad spin-off and stars John Cena in the title role. The eight-episode production is set to drop on HBO Max in January, 2022.
The film also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.
Director James Gunn even found time while filming to meet with some super fans. See Tweets below.
Thanks @JamesGunn for being nice to us fans. Not sure if you recall but you've noticed our @Guardians cosplay last 2014 which made us feel fulfilled. It meant so much to us. @yvrshoots @WhatsFilming @canadagraphs @ThemysciraBound @Paradeguy #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #Starlord #Gamora pic.twitter.com/cTMYRG5XV8
— Frederick Vinas (@Frederick_Vinas) February 22, 2021
Same spot as Sabrina. They're starting to wrap maybe 1 more day, trying to keep the Legal Dept happy…but fans r hungry and they took the Cena shot. https://t.co/G5SqDcOZS9 pic.twitter.com/uLKdxmWNMm
— Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) February 20, 2021
Few days late coz I was busy but managed to snag some in-costume photos of #JohnCena filming #HBOMax's #Peacemaker from the #SuicideSquad Every1 was awesome! More photos to come with #JamesGunn.😁 Thanks again to @yvrshoots @WhatsFilming @canadagraphs @ThemysciraBound @Paradeguy. pic.twitter.com/Eskg10tcth
— Frederick Vinas (@Frederick_Vinas) February 20, 2021
