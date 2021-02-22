PICTURES: Suicide Squad spin-off ‘Peacemaker’ filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22

A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Film crews extend two large “flyswatters” Feb. 17 behind the old Dann’s Electronics building to film a scene for the forthcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The idea behind the flyswatters is to block out a bit of light on a bright day. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena and is the first television series set in the DC Extended Universe. (Photo: Malin Jordan)Film crews extend two large “flyswatters” Feb. 17 behind the old Dann’s Electronics building to film a scene for the forthcoming HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The idea behind the flyswatters is to block out a bit of light on a bright day. “Peacemaker” stars John Cena and is the first television series set in the DC Extended Universe. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 17 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 17 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 17 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 17 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Danielle Brooks takes a break while filming Feb. 17. Brooks is playing a character named Leota Adebayo. (Photo: Malin Jordan)Danielle Brooks takes a break while filming Feb. 17. Brooks is playing a character named Leota Adebayo. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A car, possibly Peacemaker’s, is seen on 56A Street in Cloverdale Feb. 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)A car, possibly Peacemaker’s, is seen on 56A Street in Cloverdale Feb. 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
A car, possibly Peacemaker’s, is seen on 56A Street in Cloverdale Feb. 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)A car, possibly Peacemaker’s, is seen on 56A Street in Cloverdale Feb. 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
An “Ex-static Electrical” truck is seen behind the old Dann’s Electronics building Feb. 17. (Photo: Malin Jordan)An “Ex-static Electrical” truck is seen behind the old Dann’s Electronics building Feb. 17. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Peacemaker was being filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22.

The new series is a Suicide Squad spin-off and stars John Cena in the title role. The eight-episode production is set to drop on HBO Max in January, 2022.

The film also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

Director James Gunn even found time while filming to meet with some super fans. See Tweets below.

And here is Cena having some fun in his Peacemaker costume on Jimmy Fallon.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdalehollywood

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mystery Mountain Hop: Documentary recounts quest for largest peak on the B.C. coast

Just Posted

A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series “Peacemaker.” The series is a spin-off of “Suicide Squad” and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PICTURES: Suicide Squad spin-off ‘Peacemaker’ filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22

James Gunn directs new HBO Max series starring John Cena as Peacemaker

SkyTrain Surrey, end of the line, for now. (File photo)
Fleming says bringing SkyTrain to Langley from Surrey a ‘key priority’

Project represents a ‘tremendous opportunity,” minister of transportation says

Surrey RCMP Sergeant Elenore Sturko. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey Mounties say Whalley gamblers hit with more than $5K in COVID-19 fines

This was at a Surrey business on Feb. 18

old Stardust building
Buy a brick of Stardust building for $50 donation to one Surrey charity

‘A great way to help ensure the Stardust spirit carries on,’ says developer of the Whalley site

Surrey RCMP talk to witnesses after a woman was hit on 152nd Street just north of 68th Avenue in Surrey on Monday, (Feb. 22). (Photo: Beau Simpson)
Pedestrian hit north of intersection of 152nd Street and 68th Avenue Monday in Surrey

No word on woman’s condition

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
COVID variants at 7 B.C. schools as weekend sees 1,428 new infections, 8 deaths

There are 4,560 active cases of COVID-19 in the province

Chris Paulson of Burns Lake took a quick selfie with a lynx on Feb. 21, 2021, after the wild cat was found eating some of his chickens. (Chris Paulson/Facebook)
VIDEO: Burns Lake man grabs lynx by scruff after chickens attacked

‘Let’s see the damage you did, buddy,’ Chris Paulson says to the wild cat

Mayor Lorraine Michetti refusing to step down amid calls for her resignation. (Submitted)
Rural B.C. mayor urged to resign after Facebook post against Indigenous people, pipelines

The mayor is refusing to quit, saying the post was taken out of context

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Screenshot from a video showing police removing protestors from the BMO building in Vancouver. (Instagram)
Arrests at anti-pipeline protest call Vancouver police actions into question

‘Violent’ arrests of Indigenous youth protesting TMX caught on film

It took a helicopter to find missing Hope man in Manning Park. File photo
Search and Rescue helicopter plucks missing Hope man off of mountain top in Manning Park

RCMP Sergeant urges all backcountry users to carry satellite communication devices

Medal from First World War belonging to a C. Whittle of Chilliwack. (Brad Kuczynski)
Fraser Valler metal-detecting group look for owner of found First World War medal

‘The Dirt Hounds’ looking to return medal into hands surviving family member

Chilliwack School District school bus outside Sardis elementary on June 11, 2014. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Burnaby teacher disciplined for giving Grade 6 student a requested buzz cut

The student requested the buzz cut, but parents should have been asked, Commissioner said

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Most Read