PICTURES: Suicide Squad spin-off ‘Peacemaker’ filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22

A film crew shoots scenes inside the old Dann's Electronics building in Cloverdale Feb. 22 for the new HBO Max series "Peacemaker." The series is a spin-off of "Suicide Squad" and stars John Cena. Crews shot scenes from Feb. 17-22. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Film crews extend two large "flyswatters" Feb. 17 behind the old Dann's Electronics building to film a scene for the forthcoming HBO Max series "Peacemaker." The idea behind the flyswatters is to block out a bit of light on a bright day. "Peacemaker" stars John Cena and is the first television series set in the DC Extended Universe. (Photo: Malin Jordan) Danielle Brooks takes a break while filming Feb. 17. Brooks is playing a character named Leota Adebayo. (Photo: Malin Jordan) A car, possibly Peacemaker's, is seen on 56A Street in Cloverdale Feb. 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan) An "Ex-static Electrical" truck is seen behind the old Dann's Electronics building Feb. 17. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Peacemaker was being filmed in Cloverdale Feb. 17-22.

The new series is a Suicide Squad spin-off and stars John Cena in the title role. The eight-episode production is set to drop on HBO Max in January, 2022.

The film also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo.

Director James Gunn even found time while filming to meet with some super fans. See Tweets below.

Same spot as Sabrina. They're starting to wrap maybe 1 more day, trying to keep the Legal Dept happy…but fans r hungry and they took the Cena shot. https://t.co/G5SqDcOZS9 pic.twitter.com/uLKdxmWNMm — Paul Orazietti (@Paradeguy) February 20, 2021

And here is Cena having some fun in his Peacemaker costume on Jimmy Fallon.



