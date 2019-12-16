PHOTOS: Winners named in ‘Gingerbread Village’ competition at Surrey mall

The Enver Creek Secondary entry. (submitted photo)

Winners have been announced in the Gingerbread Village competition at Surrey’s Central City Shopping Centre.

The annual event, staged by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA), featured five dozen creations in seven categories.

The houses were shown from Dec. 7 to 15 outside the Winners store on the mall’s south side. Themes include The Grinch in Whoville, a “Hogwarts Theatre,” elaborate castles, giant structures and a “Nightmare Before Christmas” scene.

More than $7,000 in prize money was won, plus a $500 award for the People’s Choice winner voted by visitors to the display.

Now-Leader reporter Tom Zillich was among the competition judges.

In the Elementary school category, first place went to KB Woodward Elementary School Division 13 & 14, followed by Hall’s Prairie and Brookside schools.

Among High Schools, first place was given to Enver Creek Secondary, followed by Abbotsford Secondary and LA Matheson Secondary Mustang Justice Program.

Emily Carr University of Art + Design picked up first place in the Post-Secondary category, followed by Canadian Tourism College.

Among Community creations, Surrey Christian Alliance Church Children and Youth Ministries earned first place, followed by Guildford Athletic Club.

The Business category winner, Hamilton Duncan, donated its prize money to Surrey Food Bank.

The Open category winner was Amanda, followed by Catherine and Germaine (last names not made public).


Emily Carr University of Art + Design’s entry. (submitted photo)

“Hogwarts Theatre” house made by Catherine, the second-place winner in the Open category. (submitted photo)

