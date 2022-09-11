PHOTOS: White Rock pier being set-up for film set

The waterfront in White Rock is constantly hosting different events, with this week hosting as the location for a few filming projects.

RELATED: White Rock waterfront to stand in for Italy and California in pair of filming projects

Filming on the promenade began on Thursday (Sept. 8) with the city taking on an American-feel. On Sunday (Sept. 11), the pier was divided into two lanes, one marked for film crew and the other for the general public.

Found at the end of the pier were crew members setting up equipment and getting the location ready to be shot. Hundreds of people were seen passing through the boardwalk, snapping photos while enjoying the sunshine.

Filming at the waterfront will be taking place over the next few days, with the pier even closing on Tuesday (Sept. 13) during filming.

