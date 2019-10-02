Alex S. Yu’s dress made of Cashmere bathroom tissue is modeled in Toronto on Sept. 25. (Submitted photo)

FASHION

PHOTOS: Surrey designer’s toilet-paper dress needs votes to win ‘Couture’ contest

Guildford-based Alex S. Yu among 16 fashion designers invited to Cashmere Collection showcase

Now that Alex S. Yu’s dress made of toilet paper has been shown publicly, the creation needs votes to win a month-long contest.

The Surrey-based Yu was among 16 fashion designers invited to be part of this year’s Cashmere Collection event, for a “Legends of Fashion” runway show in Toronto on Sept. 25.

Earlier this year, it took him about two weeks to make a dress inspired by Martin Margiela, a notoriously reclusive Belgian fashion designer.

Now, in a “Vote Couture for the Cure” contest, Canadians can vote for their favourite dress at facebook.com/Cashmere. For each vote, Cashmere will donate $1, to a maximum of $10,000, to benefit Canadian Cancer Society’s breast-cancer efforts, in the winning designer’s name. Also, voters will be entered into a draw for a shopping spree valued at $1,500.

CLICK HERE to see all the dresses and vote.

An annual kick-off to October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cashmere Collection has showcased close to 200 Canadian designers over the past 16 years, and has raised “millions of dollars for the breast cancer cause.”

The Taipei-born Yu, 30, is a Johnston Heights Secondary grad. His studio is located in the Guildford area.

“The dress is very experimental and avante garde,” he said of his Cashmere Collection dress, in a story published in August. “I would describe it more as a showcase art piece, with lots of little details, paint and glitter, and stitches.”

• READ MORE: Surrey designer uses toilet paper to make a dress for annual Toronto show.

Yu created his first collection of “fun-loving, eye-catching women’s wear in 2015, after graduating from the London College of Fashion,” according to a bio. “His colourful looks are all about the youth subculture in general, with updated elements of Japan’s Harajuku style thrown in.”

Examples of Yu’s work are shown on his website, alexsyu.com.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

 

Another look at Alex S. Yu’s dress made of Cashmere bathroom tissue. (submitted photo)

