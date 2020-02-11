PHOTOS: Steel School Irish dancers hit Surrey stage for ‘Winter’ showcase

Traditional and modern Irish dance choreography was featured at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday (Feb. 8).
That evening, Cloverdale-based Steel School of Irish Dance staged its Winter Performance 2020 showcase at the theatre inside Sullivan Heights Secondary.
The show was a chance to celebrate the achievements of Steel students, from beginner to world championship-level dancers.
Looking ahead, the school’s dancers will be featured during a Celtic Fest event planned at the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, March 7, with a performance time of 1:45 p.m. at 17710 56A Ave.
Online, visit the school at steelschoolofirishdance.com.
tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter