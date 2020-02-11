Students with Steel School of Irish Dance perform at Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, Feb. 8. (submitted photo)

PHOTOS: Steel School Irish dancers hit Surrey stage for ‘Winter’ showcase

World championship-level dancers among those featured on Saturday

Traditional and modern Irish dance choreography was featured at Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre on Saturday (Feb. 8).

That evening, Cloverdale-based Steel School of Irish Dance staged its Winter Performance 2020 showcase at the theatre inside Sullivan Heights Secondary.

The show was a chance to celebrate the achievements of Steel students, from beginner to world championship-level dancers.

Scroll down to see some photos from the show.

Looking ahead, the school’s dancers will be featured during a Celtic Fest event planned at the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, March 7, with a performance time of 1:45 p.m. at 17710 56A Ave.

Online, visit the school at steelschoolofirishdance.com.

• READ MORE, from 2018: VIDEO: Irish dancers hit floor hard to prep for annual show in Surrey.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
