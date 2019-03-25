Photos sought for ‘The Built World Around Us’ juried exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery

Architecture-themed showcase opens April 27 – but submissions are due long before that date

Surrey Art Gallery is set to showcase The Built World Around Us, and photographs are sought for the architecture-themed juried exhibition.

In conjunction with Surrey Photography Club, the gallery will feature selected photos from April 27 to Aug. 17.

A call has been made for photographs featuring architecture and other constructed, man-made spaces located south of the Fraser River, explains a post at surreyphotographyclub.com.

Subjects can include “building interiors and exteriors, public urban spaces (e.g. streetscapes, infrastructure), non-habitable structures (e.g. towers, silos), or other constructions that reflect the human impulse to build spaces and/or environments. Artists of all backgrounds, ages, and experience levels are invited to apply.”

Application forms are posted to the website. Entries are due April 9.

The exhibition is an opportunity for photographers “to share their creativity and vision with the world at large in a professionally prepared exhibition at a public art museum,” the club’s website says.

The Built World Around Us exhibit will coincide with Surrey Art Gallery’s spring exhibition Particles for the Built World, a survey of artist and designer Omer Arbel’s experiments with concrete.

Surrey Photography Club was formed in 2006 and currently has 43 active members, including both professional and amateur photographers. Club meetings are held at St Helen’s Church Hall (108th Avenue and 128th Street, Surrey) on the second and fourth Monday of each month, starting at 7 p.m.

