The cabin recently built at Joe Brown Park in Surrey for filming of the TV show “Supernatural.” (Photo: Twitter.com/CityofSurrey)

PHOTOS: Real-look cabin built in Surrey park for four days of ‘Supernatural’ filming

‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie shoot with Jim Carrey also at Joe Brown Park last summer

A real-look cabin was built in a Surrey park for four days of filming of Supernatural, the hit television show now in its 14th season.

The structure was located at Joe Brown Park, on 125A Avenue in the Panorama Ridge area, for close to two weeks.

“It is disappearing today – in fact it might be gone by now,” James Monk, who works as the City of Surrey’s film liaison, said on Monday morning (March 4).

The cabin was positioned on the park’s western edge, along a path not far from Panorama Ridge Riding Club’s equestrian stables.

Photos of the structure were posted on the city’s Facebook and Twitter pages on Feb. 23, but Surrey’s film department staff kept the park location secret until filming had wrapped.

“They spent nearly $120,000 just building it, not including the cost of filming and other costs,” Monk said.

“Their last day of filming was on the 28th (of February), and they’ve spent the last few days taking it down,” he added.

Monk said Joe Brown Park was also used last summer for filming of Sonic The Hedgehog, starring Jim Carrey as a villain in a live-action animated film based on the video game.

“It should be a massive feature film when it’s out this coming summer, and only a few people were aware of it (being filmed in Surrey),” Monk said.

“They filmed there three or four days, but had a presence there for about two or three weeks – at the softball field there,” he added. “They filmed in the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island for quite some time, also at a residential home near Crescent Park.”

Monk said that in 2018, other feature-film shoots in Surrey included Needle in the Timestack, shot at Surrey City Hall last June with stars Orlando Bloom and Freida Pinto (of Slumdog Millioniare fame), and The Art of Racing in the Rain, starring Kevin Costner, Amanda Seyfried and Milo Ventimiglia (from TV’s This Is Us), on private property and on streets near 8th Avenue and 192nd Street in South Surrey.

Also for Supernatural, a 1950s-style soda shop was built at Hawthorne Square in downtown Cloverdale in early February.

