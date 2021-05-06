PHOTOS: John Cena spotted in South Surrey filming ‘Peacemaker’ HBO series

Featuring John Cena, The Scriptures was being filmed in South Surrey Wednesday evening on 24 Avenue near King George Boulevard. (Aaron Hinks photo) Featuring John Cena, The Scriptures was being filmed in South Surrey Wednesday evening on 24 Avenue near King George Boulevard. (Aaron Hinks photo) Featuring John Cena, The Scriptures was being filmed in South Surrey Wednesday evening on 24 Avenue near King George Boulevard. (Aaron Hinks photo) Featuring John Cena, The Scriptures was being filmed in South Surrey Wednesday evening on 24 Avenue near King George Boulevard. (Aaron Hinks photo) Featuring John Cena, The Scriptures was being filmed in South Surrey Wednesday evening on 24 Avenue near King George Boulevard. (Aaron Hinks photo)

A section of 24 Avenue between 152 Street and King George Boulevard was temporarily closed Wednesday evening for the filming of James Gunn’s Peacemaker series.

The production was for an eight-episode HBO Max series based off DC Comics character Peacemaker, played by John Cena. The working title of the series is ‘The Scriptures.’

Wednesday, crews were in South Surrey from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. to film the production. Supported by the Surrey RCMP, a section of 24 Avenue was closed for three-minute intervals for the filming.

The series is a spin-off of The Suicide Squad (2021) and is to be produced by DC Films, The Safran Company, Troll Court Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

Since filming began, Cena has been spotted around Metro Vancouver, meeting fans while dressed in costume.

Filming started in January and is scheduled to conclude in June. The first episode is scheduled to premiere January 2022.

The premise of the series is to explore the origins of Peacemaker, which is a comic character first published in November 1966 and created by Joe Gill with illustrations by Pat Boyette.

