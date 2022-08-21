PHOTOS: Drag show in Surrey entertains a crowd while raising money

An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Eva Scarlett. (Sobia Moman photo) An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Abeiya Miraj. (Sobia Moman photo) An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Margaux Rita. (Sobia Moman photo) An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Heathen. (Sobia Moman photo) An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Mystic Minx. (Sobia Moman photo) An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Batty B Banks. (Sobia Moman photo) An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Isabella. (Sobia Moman photo) An all-ages drag brunch was on Sunday afternoon (Aug. 21). Pictured is Aria Treble. (Sobia Moman photo)

With death-drops and lip syncing galore, drag queens and a crowd came out for an afternoon kiki in Surrey while raising funds for a local theatre company.

RELATED: ‘All-ages drag brunch’ show Sunday to raise money for new Surrey theatre company

The all-ages show brought out about 20 people at The Greek Corner restaurant in Newton.

Performances during the drag-brunch were enjoyed from Isabella, Margaux Rita, Eva Scarlett, Heathen, Batty B Banks, and Abeiya Miraj, with a spotlight performance by Mystic Minx (aka Nathaniel Minx), with Aria Treble hosting.

Each queen performed twice, with an intermission at the halfway point. Although the crowd was on the small side, the cheers throughout the show could have passed for triple the size.

The entertainers were comprised of newcomers and veterans alike.

