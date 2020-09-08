PHOTOS: Bucketheads – A Star Wars Story being filmed in South Surrey

Bucketheads – A Star Wars Story is being filmed near the 19000-block of 16 Avenue in South Surrey. (Mychaylo Prystupa photos)
Stormstoopers, rebels, Ewoks and droids were busy filming in South Surrey this week.

Nature is healing.

The independent film series ‘Bucketheads – A Star Wars Story’ was being filmed on the 19000-block of 16 Avenue Monday afternoon.

“It’s a massive production – 70 cast and crew – with dozens of stormtroopers, rebels, Ewoks, droids, a tie fighter, explosions. Our B.C. rainforest serves as the Moon of Endor from Return of the Jedi for a series of complex battle scenes and stunts for the first episode of the series,” photographer

Mychaylo Prystupa emailed to Peace Arch News.

The film series tells the story from the point-of-view of Imperial soldiers, instead of rebels and Jedi, Prystupa wrote.

“Extraordinary COVID precautions are being taken, including forehead temperature scans and PPE masks, as the multi-billion-dollar BC film industry navigates cautiously how to make film and stay safe.”

Monday, there were shooting a complex battle sequence where an Ewok gets crushed by a boulder.

