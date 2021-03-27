Peninsula pop artist releases new single

‘Richard’ track will be available on April 2

Richard Tichelman – now known simply as Richard – is presenting a new pop sound in his latest releases, including ‘Hands’ which will be available on most platforms April 2. (Contributed photo)

Semiahmoo Peninsula singer-songwriter Richard (also known as Richard Tichelman) is keeping busy building his career as a pop artist in spite of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Success accelerates for Richard Tichelman

Tichelman has announced the release of a new single, Hands, coming to platforms Spotify, Stay Tuned Apple Music and iTunes on April 2.

Tichelman described Hands as “a fun, upbeat song, rhythmically pulling from Latin influences.”

His emphasis, he said, was writing a danceable track with a singable melody that will get stuck in listeners’ heads.

“This track was made with the hope that one day soon we’ll be back in the clubs dancing to this song!” he added.

As added inducement to pre-save or pre-order from the platforms, Tichelman said he will give away prizes to two of those who supply their email; one receiving a $100 Amazon gift card, the other a $50 Starbucks gift card.

For more information on his music visit richardmusicofficial.com

Entertainment