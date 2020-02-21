Ronnen Harary, co-founder and co-CEO of the Spin Master toy and entertainment company, poses for a photograph at their office in Toronto on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

‘Paw Patrol’ to be turned into first of multiple feature films

Spin Master says the animated movie will hit theatres in August 2021.

Preschool puppy series “Paw Patrol” is heading to the big screen.

Spin Master Corp. says it’s turning its popular franchise into an animated feature film that will hit theatres in August 2021.

The TV series has been a consistent winner for young viewers, who catch it on Netflix and several provincial networks in Canada, as well as globally on Nickelodeon.

“Paw Patrol” follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy and his pack of rescue dogs, each of whom have special abilities and cool vehicles. The show has also spawned a massive merchandise and clothing line.

Spin Master says the film will be directed by Cal Brunker, whose other kids’ titles include “Nut Job 2” and “Escape From Planet Earth.” The Toronto company’s entertainment division will produce along with Nickelodeon Movies, while Paramount Pictures will handle distribution.

Spin Master says the film is the first “of a number of feature films” in the works. Its other toy lines include Bakugan, Air Hogs and Hatchimals.

READ MORE: Wishes come true for young Paw Patrol fan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

FamiliesFamily activitiesMovies

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Family’s struggle with dementia told in Naked Stage play in Surrey and White Rock

Just Posted

Racist graffiti sparks Cloverdale man to renew calls for City to clean up street

Hate message the latest garbage dumped at the end of 176th Street

Survey suggests 83 per cent of Surreyites ‘favour a referendum’ on policing transition

Survey was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights on behalf of the National Police Federation

Brand new Tesla crashes into Surrey store front, mounts gas line

Driver was heading to the Autoplan store, straight off the lot

Surrey RCMP looking for missing 21-year-old

Police say Kenny Tran was last seen at around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 19

‘A bag full of garbage every 15 metres’: Surrey industrial area filled with trash

Local workers looking to recruit business, raise funds to help dispose of litter

VIDEO: B.C. senior recalls ‘crazy’ wartime decision to grab bear cub from den

Henry Martens – now 96 – says he was lucky to be alive after youthful decision to enter a bear’s den

Cheapest in B.C.: Penticton gas prices dip below $1 per litre

Two stores in Penticton have gas below a dollar.

Loans or gifts? Judge rules woman must pay B.C. man back $7K

B.C. judge rules that woman must pay back more than $7,000 in advanced funds to man

VIDEO: Outpouring of worldwide support for bullied Australian boy

Australian actor Hugh Jackman said ‘you are stronger than you know, mate’

Mugging with airsoft gun results in Langley school lockdown

Police found the weapon and a stolen phone later

‘A horror show:’ Ex-employee shares experience at problematic Chilliwack seniors’ home

Workers are paid below industry standard at all Retirement Concepts facilities

Forest industry protests northern B.C. caribou protection deal

B.C. Mining Association supports federal-Indigenous plan

Chilliwack physiotherapist charged with sexual assault

Mounties urging other potential victims to make contact

Trudeau: Time for blockades to end and Indigenous leaders to work with government

Prime minister says situation in Coastal GasLink pipeline dispute is ‘unacceptable and untenable’

Most Read