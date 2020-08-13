Pat Vickers to exhibit selected watercolours at White Rock gallery

Peninsula artist Pat Vickers is exhibiting selected watercolour works at The Gallery, Central Plaza (15134 North Bluff Rd.) until Aug. 28.

An active member of the Federation of Canadian Artists, Semiahmoo Arts, the South Surrey and White Rock Art Society and the Vancouver Art Guild, Vickers has been involved in numerous group exhibitions throughout the Lower Mainland and has had solo showings in Vancouver, Surrey and White Rock.

“With many art shows cancelled due to the pandemic I am grateful to have this opportunity to showcase my paintings,” Vickers said.

“I find inspiration in many subjects – so my watercolours are an eclectic mix, ranging from landscapes to flowers, fruit, animals, abstracts and still lifes.”

The store is currently open on Saturdays, and during the week from Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

