Pat Vickers to exhibit selected watercolours at White Rock gallery

Display features eclectic mix of work

Peninsula artist Pat Vickers is exhibiting selected watercolour works at The Gallery, Central Plaza (15134 North Bluff Rd.) until Aug. 28.

An active member of the Federation of Canadian Artists, Semiahmoo Arts, the South Surrey and White Rock Art Society and the Vancouver Art Guild, Vickers has been involved in numerous group exhibitions throughout the Lower Mainland and has had solo showings in Vancouver, Surrey and White Rock.

“With many art shows cancelled due to the pandemic I am grateful to have this opportunity to showcase my paintings,” Vickers said.

“I find inspiration in many subjects – so my watercolours are an eclectic mix, ranging from landscapes to flowers, fruit, animals, abstracts and still lifes.”

The store is currently open on Saturdays, and during the week from Tuesday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

art exhibit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
White Rock Players present first live production during pandemic
Next story
Roots and Blues online festival kicks off Friday on Black Press Media websites

Just Posted

Surrey monitoring traffic as vehicles again clog city streets

Compared with city’s 2019 weekly average, deepest volume reduction was in late March with up to 46 per cent less vehicles

Art’s Scarecrow Festival to return in September

Sixth annual event will be different than previous events because of the pandemic

SPCA partners with Crime Stoppers

Many call in to the SPCA, but want to remain anonymous: Eccles

‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 5; enter to win $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods

Surrey’s top cop is keynote speaker at Surrey Board of Trade AGM

Asssistant Commissioner Brian Edwards will be on deck at Tuesday’s ‘virtual’ meeting

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Roots and Blues online festival kicks off Friday on Black Press Media websites

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Wedding party bear sprayed at Okanagan campsite irks locals

Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated

Paramedics fired for allowing patient to crawl for treatment on Downtown Eastside: court documents

The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis

Feds seeking private consultant to design firearm buyback program

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons

Face masks for teachers can impact learning on young children, experts say

Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19

Horvat scores 2 as Vancouver Canucks beat Blues 5-2 in NHL playoff opener

Game 2 in best-of-seven series goes Friday night

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

Most Read