Actor and friend Jackson Davies posted this image as part of a Facebook tribute to his friend Pat John July 14 in the wake of John’s death at age 69. Facebook

Actor and friend Jackson Davies posted this image as part of a Facebook tribute to his friend Pat John July 14 in the wake of John’s death at age 69. Facebook

Pat John, Indigenous actor on long-running TV show ‘The Beachcombers,’ dies at 69

John played Jesse Jim one of the first contemporary Indigenous characters on Canadian TV

Pat John, an actor on the long-running Canadian television show “The Beachcombers,” has died at the age of 69.

John, a member of the shishalh First Nation on the Sunshine Coast, was one of the first Indigenous actors to play a contemporary character on Canadian TV and started in his late teens.

He played the role of Jesse Jim, a young business partner with the show’s main character, Nick Adonidas, played by Bruno Gerussi.

They were log salvagers in the series that became a national hit and gained an international audience over its 18-year run, which ended in 1990.

Co-star Jackson Davies, who played an RCMP constable, says John suffered health problems in recent years and died Wednesday.

Davies says John had a natural acting ability and his role as an Indigenous character in a modern setting, instead of a historical one, made a mark on Canadian culture.

“I don’t think we ever thought, ‘Oh, we are making a statement here,’ or maybe I was just too naive,” Davies said Thursday.

“It was a show about this kid who happened to be Indigenous and he ends up getting a partnership with this Greek immigrant guy … and being a log salvager.”

Other Indigenous actors later joined the show, which never tried to hide the fact it was Canadian. It was shot on location in Gibsons, B.C., where the fictional Molly’s Reach restaurant was later turned into a real restaurant and tourist attraction.

John had a warm smile and a calm demeanour, Davies said. The two were in close contact in recent years.

“We’d talk obviously about the show. But we’d also talk about life, where he was in his life, where I was in my life, our struggles, things like that. And he was a great listener and he had a great laugh.”

John’s acting career pretty much ended after the “Beachcombers” run, save for a reunion series in 2002.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.

— Steve Lambert THE CANADIAN PRESS

RELATED: ‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

IndigenousMovies and TV

Previous story
Miss Teenager World from South Surrey wants to change perceptions of beauty

Just Posted

B.C. government photo
Surrey needs to improve tenant improvement permit processing times, Annis says

Langley guitarist and producer Mitch Merrett, on the right with his band Black Mountain Whiskey Rebellion, recently had a guitar missing for 15 years, a gift from his parents, recovered. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley country musician recovers guitar stolen in Surrey 15 years ago

SEMO Foundation supporters attend a charity golf tournament in June at Guildford Golf & Country Club. The SEMO Foundation will hold its annual INSPIRE fundraising event Aug. 20 atop Langley’s Westlund Building. (Photo submitted: SEMO Foundation)
SEMO Foundation to hold fundraiser for six local charities

Surrey RCMP were called to Crescent Beach Thursday night after more than 400 youths gathered for a beach party. (File photo)
VIDEO: Increased enforcement called for after hundreds youths ‘mob’ Crescent Beach