Partial proceeds from White Rock art exhibit to benefit Ukraine

The exhibit will run from June 2 to 26 at the Landmark Pop-Up Town Art Gallery

An art show is scheduled for June 2 to 26 at the Landmark Pop-Up Town Gallery, where four White Rock artists will have their work showcased. (Submitted photo)

Four local artists will get to showcase their work at a White Rock art exhibit, starting June 2 at the Landmark Pop-Up Town Art Gallery.

The show, Captivating Canvases, will run Wednesday to Sunday, from June 2 to 26, as artists Audrey Bakewell, Eileen Fong, Linda Morris and Catherine Sheppard each show work created in their own unique style.

Bakewell enjoys using bold colours in acrylic and water colour paints, working with all kinds of subjects and painting techniques that can be seen at the exhibit.

Fong, meanwhile, was a student of Chinese painting techniques, which she still uses in her work. The natural beauty of B.C. that surrounds Fong is a huge inspiration for her art. Capturing light and the vibrant colours found in nature is her goal in everything she creates.

With 18 years of painting experience under her belt, Morris has become specialized in using oils. She is inspired by the province’s beauty, but also includes a personal element to her work. She has evolved to create more abstract art that she feels a connection to – as if it is another part of herself.

Sheppard puts her photography skills to use by capturing images that she can then re-create on paper. Her love of nature drives the type of art that she makes, mostly capturing animals.

Admission to Captivating Canvases will be free, and 10 per cent of the sales of artwork will go towards the Ukrainian Red Cross foundation.

Exhibition hours will be 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Landmark Pop-Up Town Gallery is located at 15140 North Bluff Rd, White Rock, Central Plaza Shopping Centre.

