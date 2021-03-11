Outdoor summer series in Surrey will net performers up to $5,000

Members of the “Slumber Here” cast in Surrey’s Bear Creek Park in the summer of 2018. (submitted photo/Surrey Civic Theatres)

Artists and organizations will receive up to $5,000 to perform outdoors in Surrey this summer.

Surrey Civic Theatres seeks submissions for a curated outdoor performance series planned between July 2 and Sept. 15.

The “Summer Programming Artist Call” is for proposed Staged Performances, Micro-Performances and Self-Directed Performing Arts Based Activities, with a submission deadline of April 6.

Project details posted to surrey.ca include word of an information session on March 24, 7 p.m. start.

“This submission process is open to both professional and community performing artists and performing arts organizations,” notes a news release from Surrey Civic Theatres.

The organization’s fees for service (up to $5,000) “will assist artists/organizations to realize projects but may not completely cover costs depending on the nature of the project,” says an Expressions of Interest document on the website. “A project budget should be worked out in advance of submitting a proposal to ensure the project is financially viable for artists/organizations to achieve.”

Sought are proposals geared toward adults, families, children and seniors for the three categories. “Indigenous, equity seeking and racialized artists, artists from traditional and non-traditional practices, and established and emerging artists are encouraged to submit project proposals.”

Notes Surrey Civic Theatres: “Live presentations with audiences for this series will be possible only if gathering restrictions have been eased and all activities can take place in compliance with COVID-19 Public Health orders and guidelines. The SCT Digital Stage may provide alternative delivery of projects appropriate for a virtual platform in the event restrictions are still in place or health orders change.”

Kent Gallie, the city’s performing arts manager, says the hope is to have small, outdoor gatherings occur in Surrey this summer. “If that is the case, we want to be ready to welcome audiences back to live performing arts presentations in some of Surrey’s beautiful parks and gardens,” he said.

The three performance categories are detailed below.

Staged Performances: “The City of Surrey will provide a basic outdoor stage/playing area and offer the opportunity to perform on that stage. SCT will consider applications for presentations including, but not limited to plays, concerts, dance, comedy, or cross-genre performances that could be performed on a basic outdoor stage/playing area.”

Micro-Performances: “The City of Surrey will provide an outdoor space for micro performances of 5-15 minutes with 1-3 performers. Small, pre-registered audience groups will move through the location from performance to performance. Types of presentations that could be considered include roving performers, pop-up performances, other site-specific works. Proposals for busking will not be accepted for this program.”

Self-Directed Performing Arts Based Activities: “These are activities that do not require an audience to gather and could include audio walks, pod plays, performances accessible by QR codes scanned from signage, scavenger hunts or geocaching inspired activities.”



