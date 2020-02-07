An ice dancer kick off the Winter Festival at Guildford Town Centre on Friday (Feb. 7). The event includes the skating runk, food trucks and more. Proceeds from the skate rental go toward the Surrey Hospital Foundation. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Outdoor skating rink opens at Surrey mall

Bring your own skates or rent some with proceeds going to the Surrey Hospital Foundation

A “wonderful, Canadian outdoor activity” has started for a limited time at Guildford Town Centre.

The Winter Festival at Guildford Town Centre’s north parking lot (by the old Sears building) will run for seven days this month, including the Family Day long weekend.

The festival is open Feb. 7 to 9 and 14 to 17, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 8 p.m. on the weekends and the holiday Monday.

Kyla Way, marketing director at Guildford Town Centre, said February is usually a slower time for everyone, “so we wanted to create a free activity to bring the community together and give everyone something free to do over the Family Day long weekend.”

She said the mall also figured it would be a “great opportunity to raise some funds for our friends at the Surrey Hospital Foundation.”

At Winter Festival, people can bring their own skates or rent some for $5, with proceeds going to the hospital foundation.

Jane Adams, president and CEO of the Surrey Hospital Foundation, said it’s a “wonderful, outdoor Canadian activity” and a great way to raise funds for the hospital.

The foundation is currently raising funds for the Children’s Health Centre which “treats thousands and thousands” of children every year.

“Guildford’s always there for us and they always have creative ways to raise money and this time is no exception,” Adams said.

The foundation is now $500,000 away from its $6-million fundraising goal for the children’s health centre campaign.

The Winter Festival event also has three food trucks on site: Reel Mac N’ Cheese, Salty’s Lobster Shack and Next Gen Concessions, which sells gourmet hot dogs, burgers, fries and poutine.

For more information on the event, visit guildfordtowncentre.com/en/events/winter-festival-skate-cause.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
