(Photo: facebook.com/woodgrovecentre)

Outdoor skating rink at free Winter Festival in Surrey, with food trucks and more

At Guildford Town Centre, hit the ice for free with your own skates or rent some for donation

For seven days in February, a free Winter Festival in Surrey will feature “some old-fashioned fun” in the form of an outdoor skating rink, food trucks, a life-size snow globe and more.

The “Skate for a Cause” festival will be set up in the north parking at Guildford Town Centre from Feb. 7 to 17, according to event details posted to the shopping mall’s website.

On the synthetic-surface rink, people can use their own skates at no charge, or rent some for $5 (cash only) with proceeds to Surrey Hospital Foundation.

Helmets are mandatory for kids 12 and under and are provided at no charge. “Due to a limited supply of helmets we recommend bringing your own,” says the website post. Skate rentals end 30 minutes prior to close.

The snow globe is a chance to “grab your friends and family and step (in) for the perfect photo op.”

In partnership with Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, food will be sold from trucks include Reel Mac N’ Cheese, Salty’s Lobster Shack, and also Street Dogs, drinks, mini doughnuts, funnel cake and more from Next Gen Concessions.

Face painting will be done on the Family Day long weekend (Feb. 15-17) from noon to 4 p.m. daily, and Virgin Radio will broadcast live from the festival on Saturday, Feb. 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

The festival will be set up next to the Life In Style furniture store (former Sears location), on the north side of 104th Avenue at 152nd Street.

At a link posted to guildfordtowncentre.com, couples can book a Valentine’s Skate Date on Feb. 14: “Your date night will include a gift of a complementary professional photo at the kissing booth taken by the popular Photobooth Vancouver, two long stem roses, and a $10 food voucher for the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival trucks at the event.”

To start, from Feb. 7-9, hours of operation are 3 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Over the Family Day weekend, from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, hours are from 3 to 8 p.m. on Friday and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
