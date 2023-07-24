Outdoor movies coming to Surrey’s Holland Park are ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and 2 others

The characters Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” (Photo: Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

The “Movies Under the Stars” tradition will continue at Surrey’s Holland Park in August.

Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA) will host its three-event series of outdoor movies on the Saturday nights of Aug. 5, 12 and 19, with pre-film entertainment and games starting at 6 p.m. nightly.

Shown on a six-storey inflatable screen, this year’s movies are “Turning Red” on Aug. 5, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on Aug. 12 and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Aug. 19.

Viewers are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs to watch the action.

North Surrey Lions Club will be selling hot dogs and beverages, with all proceeds donated to local charities. For those with a sweet tooth, The Candy Lady will be offering a tempting assortment of candies. Free popcorn will be handed out at 7:30 p.m. (while supplies last), courtesy of PCI Developments.

The BIA’s Movies Under the Stars series started in 2005 with 500 attendees at Station Tower, and by 2008 the August events were moved to Holland Park, save for a COVID-triggered drive-in at the old Grosvenor Road School site in 2021.

“The remarkable growth of the Movies Under the Stars event is evident, with the Downtown Surrey BIA having hosted over 50 movies and attracting more than 100,000 people since its inception,” says an event advisory from the BIA.

“This achievement showcases the power of community spirit and the joy of coming together to relish a movie under the stars.”

The support of local businesses “is essential to making this event a success,” event planners say. “This year, the Downtown Surrey BIA extends a big thank-you to PCI Developments, Anthem Properties, Dawson + Sawyer, the City of Surrey (community grant program), ICBA, Hamilton Duncan, and KPU for their support.”



