The characters Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” (Photo: Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

The characters Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” (Photo: Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)

ENTERTAINMENT

Outdoor movies coming to Surrey’s Holland Park are ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and 2 others

The BIA-hosted series has featured 50-plus movies since 2005

The “Movies Under the Stars” tradition will continue at Surrey’s Holland Park in August.

Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA) will host its three-event series of outdoor movies on the Saturday nights of Aug. 5, 12 and 19, with pre-film entertainment and games starting at 6 p.m. nightly.

Shown on a six-storey inflatable screen, this year’s movies are “Turning Red” on Aug. 5, “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” on Aug. 12 and “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” on Aug. 19.

Viewers are encouraged to bring blankets and/or chairs to watch the action.

• REVIEW: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ is okey-dokey.

North Surrey Lions Club will be selling hot dogs and beverages, with all proceeds donated to local charities. For those with a sweet tooth, The Candy Lady will be offering a tempting assortment of candies. Free popcorn will be handed out at 7:30 p.m. (while supplies last), courtesy of PCI Developments.

The BIA’s Movies Under the Stars series started in 2005 with 500 attendees at Station Tower, and by 2008 the August events were moved to Holland Park, save for a COVID-triggered drive-in at the old Grosvenor Road School site in 2021.

“The remarkable growth of the Movies Under the Stars event is evident, with the Downtown Surrey BIA having hosted over 50 movies and attracting more than 100,000 people since its inception,” says an event advisory from the BIA.

“This achievement showcases the power of community spirit and the joy of coming together to relish a movie under the stars.”

The support of local businesses “is essential to making this event a success,” event planners say. “This year, the Downtown Surrey BIA extends a big thank-you to PCI Developments, Anthem Properties, Dawson + Sawyer, the City of Surrey (community grant program), ICBA, Hamilton Duncan, and KPU for their support.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Movies

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comedian Danny Bhoy on Surrey stage for ‘Now Is Not a Good Time’ tour show this fall
Next story
‘Barbie’ takes box office crown, ‘Oppenheimer’ soars in a historic weekend

Just Posted

From top left, clockwise: 74-year-old Robert Bolton, Verity Bolton, 53-year-old Abraxas Glazov, 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton and eight-year-old Aurora Bolton. Joshuah and Aurora are part of an Amber Alert issued July 19, 2023 after their mother, Verity, failed to returned them July 17 following a planned vacation. (Surrey RCMP)
Believed to be ‘off the grid’: 2 B.C. children still missing after 6 days of Amber Alert

An example of illegal dumping in Surrey. (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey to crack down on illegal dumping, starting in Newton

An artist’s rendition of Zappone Manor is seen in this image. If the project gets city approval, Zappone Manor will be located at 5956 176A Street in Cloverdale. (Image: Keystone Architecture)
New Cloverdale housing project for seniors could be cancelled

The characters Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, left, and Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day in Nintendo’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” (Photo: Nintendo and Universal Studios via AP)
Outdoor movies coming to Surrey’s Holland Park are ‘Super Mario Bros. Movie’ and 2 others