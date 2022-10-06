(City of Delta image)

(City of Delta image)

Open auditions for City of Delta’s first in-house produced play

Cast for “Murder For Two” happening Oct. 11 at North Delta Centre for the Arts

By Tricia Weel, special to the North Delta Reporter

The City of Delta is preparing for murder.

Murder for Two, that is — an exciting new musical that promises hilarity in an homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries.

And what’s more, aspiring thespians and musically-inclined performers in the community are invited to come and audition.

The city’s first venture into in-house productions, Murder for Two is a smaller musical to be staged at the North Delta Centre for the Arts, an intimate venue that allows Delta’s cultural services staff the freedom to cut their teeth while also involving the community.

“It’s a [play] mixing classical musical comedy with a touch of Agatha Christie,” notes Robert Sullivan, Delta’s cultural services manager.

In the rib-tickling 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles. Cultural services staff are casting for the roles of Officer Moscowicz, an ambitious, small town police officer eager to solve the mystery of who killed novelist Arthur Whitney at his surprise birthday party, and “the suspects” — 10 colourful characters ranging from loopy widows to bickering neighbours, a ballerina and even a small boys’ choir.

Roles are excellent for impressionists and aspiring comedians, and the ability to play the piano is an asset but not required.

Auditions are taking place Tuesday, Oct. 11 from 4-8 p.m. at the North Delta Centre for the Arts. Performers must come prepared with a monologue and short song.

To book an audition, call 604-952-3072 or email blemire@delta.ca to book your audition

Those who audition must be 16 years or older.

Rehearsals will be in the evenings (schedule to be shared at auditions), and the play will run Dec. 21, 22 and 23 at 7 p.m., with a matinee on Dec. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Festive without being over-Christmassy, the production is a great way to spend some holiday time with family and friends.

“Join us at the North Delta Centre for the Arts to experience and enjoy the show,” Sullivan says.

Visit delta.ca/events for more information.

SEE ALSO: Disney-ish ‘Ghost of a Chance’ promises ‘silly, spooky’ play ahead of Halloween in Surrey, New West

SEE ALSO: Happening around Delta: week of Oct. 6


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeltaTheater

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
All Star Wrestling returns with 2 ring vets now running shows at Surrey, Vancouver venues

Just Posted

Mike Rumpeltes, KPU metal fabrication instructor, works in the shop at KPU. (Photo submitted: KPU)
Metal fabrication classes to return to KPU in 2023

Scarecrows are seen at Art’s Nursery during their seventh annual Scarecrow Stroll fundraiser in 2021. This year’s stroll is underway and runs until Oct. 31. (Photo: Dan Ferguson)
‘Scarecrow Stroll’ charity event returns to Art’s Nursery

The new Nordel Way crossing over Highway 91 opens to traffic on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Province of British Columbia/Flickr photo)
New crossing at Nordel Way and Highway 91 opens Friday

From left: City of White Rock mayoral candidates Scott Kristjanson, Megan Knight, Erika Johanson and incumbent Darryl Walker squared off at Tuesday night’s all-candidates meeting, hosted by the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce and the White Rock BIA. Additionally, 14 of 16 council candidates participated in the forum. (Alex Browne)
Few surprises for 350-plus who attended White Rock all-candidates forum

Pop-up banner image