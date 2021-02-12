Monday, Feb. 15 is Family Day in B.C. Surrey Civic Theatres is offering three free online activities, with a chance to win gift card prizes in two.

Online activities available for Family Day

Surrey Civic Theatres offers three inter-generational options

Surrey Civic Theatres is offering three free online activities suitable for Family Day this Monday (Feb. 15) – with a chance to win gift card prizes in two.

Family Music Time, hosted by Sami Ghawi of FUSIONpresents, is an opportunity for kids (aged seven and up) and parents to learn some songs on piano and guitar that everyone can jam to at home.

Even without instruments, participants will learn some basic vocal tricks to sing together in harmony, and one family will also win a $50 gift card during the workshop.

Program time is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 15.

Pre-registration (Course ID #: 77388) is required, but only one member per household needs to register.

Baking Beats with Ruploops – a video available to watch Feb. 12 to 19 on the Surrey Civic Theatres website, demonstrates that anyone, young or old, can drop beats, make music and ‘bust-a-move’ in a family dance party, with simple household objects that are secretly musical instruments.

Bubble Art up-ends the ‘stick to your bubble’ expression of the last year by challenging the creativity of all ages on Family Day – and three $50 gift cards will be awarded to the most creative entries.

The idea is to create some memories within each bubble – even if that’s just yourself, your pets or your plants – and the choice of ‘bubble art’ is up to each entrant.

According to a Surrey Civic Theatres media release, that can include painting a picture, taking a silly group photo, making a TikTok video, singing a song, performing a skit, or sharing the music you created in our other Family Day activities. Creations can be sent to surreycivictheatres@surrey.ca or shared to social media with the hashtag #SurreyBubbleArt.

The event runs from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, and winners of the gift cards will be contacted after this date.

For more information, visit surrey.ca/theatre

MusicSurrey

