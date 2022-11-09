On ‘Punjabi Night,’ Jazzy B to drop puck at Surrey Eagles hockey game

Elsewhere on Nov. 18, the WHL Vancouver Giants will host a special game night of their own

At the BCHL hockey team’s next home game, Surrey Eagles are planning a Punjabi Night with some special guests.

Musician Jazzy B will drop the puck during a pre-game ceremony Friday, Nov. 18, and Surrey-area singer Luv Randhawa will sing Canada’s national anthem.

At South Surrey Arena, the Eagles host Vernon Vipers starting at 7 p.m.

The game-night theme builds on plans by new team owners Ron and T.J. Brar to welcome more and diverse fans to see Eagles games. They promise “an incredible night of hockey fun” on Nov. 18, as posted on the team’s social media channels.

• READ MORE: Farming brothers look to grow Surrey Eagles into pillar of community.

Jazzy B is an avid hockey fan who has attended many Canucks games in recent years, including the NHL team’s annual Diwali Night. In 2016, the Surrey-raised bhangra artist was inducted into the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame.

In 2021, Luv Randhawa earned the Surrey Arts & Business Award for Music, for his work as a singer, songwriter and entertainer since 1999.

“What the Eagles’ new owners are doing is special,” Randhawa said of the team’s Punjabi Night promo. “We want to support what Ron and T.J. are doing with the team, and want everyone in the community to support them, too.”

Last weekend (Nov. 4-5), the Eagles shutout Powell River Kings at home, 7-0, on Friday (on Veterans Night), before blanking the Rivermen 3-0 at Langley’s George Preston Arena the next night, Saturday.

This coming Friday and Saturday (Nov. 11-12), the Eagles are in Cowichan for a pair of games against the Capitals.

Elsewhere on Nov. 18, the WHL Vancouver Giants will host a special game night of their own, White Spot Legends Night. Against Kamloops Blazers, to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Canada/Russia Summit Series in 1972, the Giants will wear Canada jerseys that are replicas of the ones worn in the series.

Four members of the ’72 Canadian team will be at the game, including Yvan Cournoyer, Dennis Hull, Pete Mahovlich and Dale Tallon.

That same weekend, the Western Canada Collectibles Experience will be held at Langley Events Centre, where the Giants play.



