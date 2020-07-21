Okanagan camping trip makes Delta woman $75,000 richer

A Delta resident got her meal ticket during a family picnic in Osoyoos.

Kimberly Beavan was picking up some supplies for her camping trip at Nk’Mip Corner Store on 45th Street when she decided to splurge on a few Scratch & Win ticket.

The splurge paid off, Beavan won $75,000 on a Platinum Fortunes Scratch & Win ticket.

“I was sitting at the picnic table and decided to scratch them,” she said. “I was just in shock. I had to turn over the ticket to read the instructions to make sure I was a winner.”

Beavan described her win as unbelievable and plans to put her win towards upgrading items such as her stove.

