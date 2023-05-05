North Delta’s Julia Skye playing Crossroads United Church May 12

It’s a homecoming four years in the making for Julia Skye.

The North Delta-raised singer/songwriter is to play her first concert at Crossroads United Church since 2019 on Friday, May 12 — five years to the day after her first-ever solo performance, also at Crossroads, back in 2018.

“I am thrilled to be returning home to to play at Crossroads United Church again,” Skye said in an email to the Reporter. “I’m so excited to be bringing my own band along with me this time. We’re eager to share the music we’ve been working on for the last little while.”

Skye, who is now based in Vancouver and about to complete her bachelor’s degree in applied music, will be joined by Mackenzie Yarish on drums, Davey Burnett on guitar, Nathan Browns on keys and Mattias Joe on bass, for an evening of original songs and few of Skye’s favourite covers.

“I’ve been writing a lot of songs over the last four years of my degree at Vancouver Community College, and it is always such a privilege and joy to be able to share them. That is what it’s all about, after all,” she said.

Skye describes her songs as “indie pop,” with influences including Lizzy McAlpine and Corinne Bailey Rae.

“It’s always been hard for me to describe my own music, but I try to write what is honest and real to me, in hopes that others will be able to relate it to their own lives in a way that is meaningful for them.”

Among the songs she will be performing Friday is her debut single, “Lonely Together,” which is being released on all streaming platforms the day after her concert at Crossroads (May 13).

“I wrote it during the COVID lockdowns when I think we were all feeling a little disoriented and disconnected from each other. I think it can sometimes help to be reminded that you’re never the only lonely person out there, we’re all lonely together. It’s an upbeat pop tune produced by my good friend, [Vancouver electronic producer and DJ] Shman, who is also an incredible artist and performer.”

With her post-secondary studies all but behind her, Skye is looking to her next big project — recording her first album.

“I really just can’t wait to get started!” she said. “Now that I’ve made it through my degree, I’m eager to get into the studio and record all the music I’ve been saving up for the last four years.”

Tickets for Skye’s Crossroads concert are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and can either be reserved by emailing tickets@crossroads-united-church.ca or purchased at the door (7655 120th St.).

Doors are at 7 p.m., show at 7:30, and there will be a reception following the performance.

For links to Skye’s YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, plus other upcoming shows, visit linktr.ee/juliaskye.

