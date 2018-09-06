North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 6

THIS WEEK

• Day at the Farm: Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westham Island Herb Farm, 4690 Kirkland Rd., Ladner; Join us for the 13th annual Day at the Farm. Our goal is to help educate our communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services that it provides. The event will feature the very popular hay-wagon farm tours (led by 3rd generation farmer Gordon Ellis), as well as local music, a talent show, a mini-auction, homemade food contest, potato dig, food trucks and so much more. Admission is free or by donation to the food bank. As this is a working farm, please leave your dogs at home.

• MP Carla Qualtrough’s Community BBQ: Sept. 8, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Annieville Lions Lark, 9150 112th St.; Delta MP Carla Qualtrough is hosting her annual community BBQ. All members of our community are invited for a free BBQ to celebrate the end of summer. Lunch will be served by the North Delta Lions Club. Back to school items will be collected for students in need. RSVP at cqualtrough.ca or call us at 778-593-4007.

• Luminary Festival: Sept. 8, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunstone Park, 10400 Delsom Cresc., North Delta; It’s a special, sparkling end-of-summer festival. Illuminate yourself with costume and lights, and create a lantern to light the way. Featuring the jazz, funk and soul rhythms of Soulstream; performers and buskers; costumes and lanterns; art and light displays; food trucks and vendors; kids activities and crafts; and the Parade of Lights at 8:30 p.m. We encourage you to wear an illuminated costume and make your own lantern to bring to the event. Please use glow sticks or solar/battery-powered lights in your lanterns. The use of open flames is prohibited. No on-site parking. A shuttle will run from North Delta Recreation Centre starting at 6 p.m.. If it’s a downpour rainy night, find us indoors at the rec centre.

• Learn to Skate — Sungod Skating Club Open House: Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Want to learn to skate? The Sungod Skating Club will be hosting their annual open house and skate sale on Sunday, Sept. 9. Free skating and skate rentals, with coaches providing on-ice assessments and special guests in attendance. Bring your family, friends and neighbours. Registration for the fall/winter session of CanSkate/Learn to Skate will be on site. For more information call 604-839-0950, email info@sungodskatingclub.com or visit sungodskatingclub.com.

• Passport to Kennedy: Sept. 10-15; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Come check out what the Kennedy has to offer to during this week-long open house. Admission is free, as are various fitness and drop-in programs. There will be daily draws for Café 88 gift cards and guided tours between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Be sure to visit Café 88 on to sample the wares of new chefs David and Lucy, especially on Thursday when free coffee and baked goods will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And come for the fresh produce available during Farm to Table Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more info contact the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717.

• Behind the Scenes Tour: Harbour Link Container Depot: Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; Ever wonder about those stacks of containers you see when you’re driving along Highway 17? Join us on this free tour of two Delta companies involved in Canada’s global container trade. Harbour Link Container Depot: Witness first-hand how shipping containers are tracked, stacked, repaired and prepped for their next journey and find out how those stacks of containers represent Canada’s trade with the world. Seaspan Tilbury Terminal: See how this commercial ferry on the Fraser River is a vital link in the supply chain to and from Vancouver Island.

• First Aid “fur” Pets: Sept 15, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Walks ‘n’ Wags. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1976 Reunion: Sept. 15, 6 p.m. to closing; Central City Brew Pub, 13450 102nd Ave., Surrey; Well, we missed our 40th class reunion, so better now than later. Hope to see the Class of ‘76 gather together, and if the classes of ‘75 and ‘77 would like to join in we would welcome you. Please spread the word however many ways you can. There is no cost to this event, just for your individual beverages and food. Here’s looking forward to seeing everyone. For those who can’t make it, you can send us a message via the “70’s North Delta” Facebook group.

• North Delta Terry Fox Run: Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Everyone is welcome regardless of age, athletic ability or socio-economic standing. While the run does not have an entry fee or minimum donation, participants are encouraged to fundraise or make a donation. Registration for the event is at 9 a.m. and the run starts at 10 a.m. There is a 1 km, 5 km and 10 km route, and they are suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades. Leashed dogs are welcome. Don’t forget about the pancake breakfast follow the run. For more info visit terryfox.org.

• Battle of Britain Commemorative Parade: Sept 16, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Boundary Bay Airport; The 78th Anniversary Commemorative Battle of Britain Parade is jointly organized by the 801 Vancouver Wing, RCAF Association of Canada, the BC Provincial Committee of The Air Cadet League of Canada and the Regional Cadet Support Unit (Pacific) (DND). Participants are veterans and various air cadet squadrons located in the BC Lower Mainland. Approximately 600 – 800 cadets participate annually. Learn more at veterans.gc.ca/eng/events/details/9921.

• KCJ Scratch Coding Workshop: Sept. 17, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; George Mackie Library; As part of Science Literacy Week 2018, Kids Code Jeunesse will run a free workshop to celebrate science and science literacy. This workshop will invite children to build a coding project based on Dr. Dave Williams’ book To Burp or Not to Burp. For kids aged 8-12.

• Science Discovery Storytime: Sept. 18, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Discover the magic of science through interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Science Discovery Storytime is part of Science Literacy Week.

• Science Discovery Storytime: Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Discover the magic of science through interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Science Discovery Storytime is part of Science Literacy Week.

• Virtual Science: Sept. 21, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Experience the thrill of virtual reality at the library. Put on the HTC VIVE goggles and discover science in a whole new way. Choose from our exciting science-themed game menu including astronomical adventures and medical marvels. Suitable for ages 10 and up. Reserve your 15-minute spot online. Minors must bring a signed waiver in order to play. Please note: participants must arrive 10 minutes prior to their registered time slot to get set up for play. Part of Science Literacy Week.

• Delta Studio Stomp: Sept. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; various locations throughout North Delta; Artists throughout North Delta will open their studios and welcome the public to visit, view their work and chat about art. This annual event has expanded to include 10 studios/galleries and over 20 artists. Plan to take the North Delta gallery tour, collect stamps in your tour passport and enter the draw for marvelous prizes. This is a free event, but a portion of any art sales will be donated to the Delta Hospital Foundation. For more info visit deltastudiostomp.com.

• Artist Talk — Jarnail Singh: Sept. 22, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Experience the art of Canadian artist Jarnail Singh, recognized as a “Surrey Civic Treasure” by the City of Surrey in 2008. For the past 40 years, Jarnail has been a freelance artist, painting people, landscapes, anything and everything that touches him and inspires him. An experienced illustrator and designer, his paintings are in many prominent public and private collections worldwide. Learn about paintings soon to be displayed in the George Mackie Library.

• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1988 30-year Reunion: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Coast Hotel and Convention Centre, 20393 Fraser Hwy., Langley; Come join us for a fun-filled evening of mingling, eating, dancing, brief remarks and lots of reminiscing. Event is 19+, tickets cost $60. Head to facebook.com/NDGradsof88 for more info. Hope to see you all there!

• Culture Days Storytime: Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to celebrate Culture Days with a special arts and culture-themed Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• Understanding Dog Reactivity & Rehab: Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Amber Cottle Canine Behavior Training Center. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Indoor Harvest: Sept. 29, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr.; Learn how to grow a variety of edibles indoors throughout the winter. This session with instructor Ian Lai covers the basics of sprouting, windowsill herbs, soil and indoor lighting requirements and options. Green thumbs all year round!

• Dirt & Candlelight Gala: Sept. 29, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Farm Roots campus, 6570 1A Ave., Tsawwassen; You are invited to an elegant evening of dinner, dancing, entertainment, and silent and live auctions in support of the Delta School District’s performance arts academies (dance, film acting, film production, performance and visual effects) and Farm Roots, a ground-breaking mini-school where students take their learning to the land by building a farm and growing a sustainable business. Kids get hands-on with core subjects like science, social studies and business, learning from local and global experts at no cost to them. Students can even earn first-year university credit. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit deltalearns.ca/dirtandcandlelight.

• 2018 Municipal Mayoral Candidates Meeting (South Delta): Oct 3, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta Secondary, 750 53rd St., Tsawwassen; Details to come…

• Introduction to Trick Training — Even Old Dogs Can Learn Them: Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Dealing with Damaged Lawns: Oct. 4, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Is your lawn being damaged by crows, skunks and raccoons? The European chafer beetle is the likely culprit. Learn about the beetle, its biology and how to control them come spring with instructor Peter Isaacson.

• Advance Voting Day — Local Government Elections: Oct. 6, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; various locations; Cast your vote early for Delta’s next mayor, council and school board. Advanced voting is available at North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84th Ave.), Pinewood Elementary (11777 Pinewood Dr.), Delta City Hall (4500 Clarence Taylor Cresc.) and South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th St.). For more information visit delta.ca/your-government/elections.

• Advance Voting Day — Local Government Elections: Oct. 10-11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; various locations; Cast your vote for early Delta’s next mayor, council and school board. Advanced voting is available at North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84th Ave.), Pinewood Elementary (11777 Pinewood Dr.), Delta City Hall (4500 Clarence Taylor Cresc.) and South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th St.). For more information visit delta.ca/your-government/elections.

• 2018 Municipal Mayoral Candidates Meeting (North Delta): Oct. 10, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; North Delta Secondary, 11447 82nd Ave.; Details to come…

• Peatlands for People, Revisited: Oct. 11-13; Kwantlen Polytechnic University conference centre, Cedar Building, 12666 72nd Ave., Surrey; Peatlands for People Revisited, co-hosted by the Burns Bog Conservation Society and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, is an exciting and groundbreaking conference on peatlands, wetlands and species at risk, with keynote speaker Dr. Hans Joosten, University of Greiswald, Germany, and secretary-general of the International Mire Conservancy Group. Check out burnsbog.org/conferenceandcelebration for updates. Special rates are available for students and seniors. Contact Nathalie Scott-Hsiung at 604-572-0373 or nathalie@burnsbog.org.

• Burns Bog Conservation Society 30th Anniversary Celebration: Oct. 13, 7 p.m.; Eaglequest Golf, 7778 152nd St., Surrey; Join the Burns Bog Conservation Society in celebrating 30 years of working to save Burns Bog and other peatlands through education and research. There will be entertainment, a silent and live auction, a 50/50 draw and surprise guest speakers. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and dinner is served at 7 p.m. for tickets visit burnsbog.org/conferenceandcelebration or call 604-572-0373.

• Quit Now! Smoking Cessation Workshop: Oct. 18, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Nicotine from smoking is more addictive than heroin or cocaine. If you want to quit smoking, the hardest thing to do is to try and quit by yourself. If you are thinking of quitting, plan to attend this free workshop led by a trained health educator who will help you assess your readiness, make a plan and quit. Learn about the impact of smoking on your health, cessation strategies, nicotine replacement therapy and other resources for quitting. Quitting smoking can be very challenging, but it can be done. Join us to find out more. Held in partnership with Fraser Health and Quit Now.

• General Voting Day — Local Government Elections: Oct. 20, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; various locations; Cast your vote early for Delta’s next mayor, council and school board. For more information and where to vote, visit delta.ca/your-government/elections.

• Canine Games & Enrichment Ideas: Oct 27, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• High Paws — Clicker Training Your Cat: Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Mondays through Nov. 26 (except Oct. 8 and Nov. 12), 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories. This is an interactive program for caregivers and babies 15 months and younger. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more information call Diana Brinton at 778-791-116.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• ESL Book Club: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Enjoy practicing your English conversation and reading skills in a supportive environment while learning about culture and meeting new people in a fun and friendly program. This free program is most suitable for intermediate speakers.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through Dec. 4, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Adult Walking Group: Wednesdays through Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you have been recently bereaved and would like to be physically active and informally connect with others who have experienced a significant loss, then this group is for you. Join others on gentle walks with the option to share your experience of grief and loss. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Next Chapter Book Club: Wednesdays through Dec. 5, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The Next Chapter Book Club offers a weekly opportunity for adults with developmental disabilities to read and learn together, talk about books, make friends and have fun in a relaxed community setting.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us on for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• North Delta TLC Hiking Club: Sundays through Sept. 30, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Want to get out and meet local North Delta families while taking in the west coast on day hikes? Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a hiking club, open to all North Delta families. If interested, please join the TLC Sunday Hiking Group Facebook page. We will post the location and details of the hike prior to it and will meet in the parking lot of the church at noon to arrange carpooling and to go over any details. We look forward to meeting you on our next hike.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

• Babytime: Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months old and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Dec. 6, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months old and younger. On the schedule: North Delta Family Resource Centre on Sept. 13, public health nurse on Sept. 20 and Water Safety on Sept. 27.

• Restorative Yoga for People Living with Cancer: Thursdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 18; 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you are living with cancer and would you like to release muscle tension, increase your flexibility and balance your body/mind connection, then join this restorative yoga group. Restorative yoga supports the body in poses both lying down or seated, in stillness with breath awareness. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Storytime: Fridays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 7, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Parent-Child Mother Goose: Fridays, Sept. 14 through Nov. 16, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.; North Delta Family Resource Centre, 11838 88th Ave. (New Hope Church); Discover fun with rhymes, songs and stories. This is an interactive program for caregivers and babies 15 months and younger. Mother Goose helps your baby learn speech and language skills. Healthy snacks are provided. Registration required.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, Sept. 14 through Dec. 28, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques, and good conversation.

• Chronic Conditions Self-Management: Fridays, beginning Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; Do you live with a chronic health condition? Chronic Conditions Self-Management is a free six-week workshop that helps people living with chronic health conditions and their caregivers to better manage symptoms and activities of daily life. For more info contact Self-Management BC at 604-940-1273 or visit selfmanagementbc.ca.

• Kids Grieve Too: Mondays, Sept. 24 to Nov. 5 (no group on Oct. 8), 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you know or have a child who is grieving the loss of significant person, consider Kids Grieve Too, counsellor-led bereavement support groups for children aged 7-12. These groups apply expressive arts and play to reduce anxiety and anger, promote healthy expression of difficult emotions, increase understanding of grief and loss, and provide support through connection with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays, Sept. 26 through Dec. 22 , 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library twice a week to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resume writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Shopping & Cooking for One: Tuesdays, Oct. 16 to Nov. 6, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you recently bereaved with limited shopping and cooking skills? Are you lacking confidence in the kitchen? Would you like to meet other adults in similar circumstances? Then join this home-cook-led demo/hands-on group to learn cooking basics in a safe and fun environment. Not appropriate for those with significant food allergies. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Adult Grief Group: Wednesdays Oct. 24 to Nov. 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive group led by a bereavement counsellor where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Bereavement Self-Care/Relaxation Group: Thursdays, Oct. 25 to Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you are an adult who has been recently bereaved and would like to explore and implement self-care practices, then join this music-therapist-led group where you will learn a variety of self-care techniques and participate in experiential guided relaxation to help you address feelings of depression, exhaustion and anxiety as they relate to grief. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



