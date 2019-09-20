North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 19

THIS WEEK

• Ladner Village Art & Wine Stroll: Sept. 19, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; various locations; Visit a variety of businesses within easy walking distance as you meet and view the art of many talented artists. At each business you will receive a tipple of wine and some appetizers. Tickets cost $30 per person, open to adults only. To purchase or for more info, visit ladnerbusiness.com.

• Books and Games at the Library: Sept. 20, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Game on in the library. Play board games while library staff creates a personalized book list based on your favourite titles or subjects. Everyone welcome.

• Delta Studio Stomp: Sept. 21-22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; various locations; Artists throughout North Delta will open their studios and welcome the public to visit, view their work and chat about art. This annual event includes eight studios/galleries and over 20 artists. Plan to take the North Delta gallery tour, collect stamps in your tour passport and enter the draw for marvelous prizes. This is a free event, but a portion of any art sales will be donated to the Delta Hospital Foundation. Learn more at deltastudiostomp.com.

• Science Literacy Week — Coding with Scratch: Sept. 22, 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Visit the library during Science Literacy Week to learn beginner coding concepts by creating animations with Scratch, a block-based programming language. No coding experience needed. Bring your own device or use a library device. Ages 8-12. Registration is required.

• Cougar Canyon Guided Hike: Sept. 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Westview Rain Garden, one block south of 72nd Ave. on Westview Drive; Celebrate World Rivers Day with a guided hike in beautiful Cougar Canyon, led by Cougar Creek Streamkeepers Pete Willows and Paul Kennedy. Marvel at Big Stump and Double-Tree, meet native plants from deer ferns to skunk cabbages, visit our incubator box, and look for owls and juvenile coho salmon. Trail can be wet or slippery in places so gumboots and long pants are recommended, dress in layers for rain or shine. There is ample street parking on site.

• Living Well & Leaving Well: Sept 25, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; You’ve written a will but are all your ducks in a row? Having a will does not mean your estate is prepared. This estate planning workshop, presented by Executor Protection and the Canadian Preplanning Council, covers important topics for you, your family and your executor, such as probate; powers of attorney; wills and executor tips; and cremation or burial preplanning.

COMING UP

• Open Mic Night: Sept. 27, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Singers, musicians, poets, actors and dancers are invited to take part in this variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. General public is welcome to come. Admission $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open 7 p.m., showtime at 7:30. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Delta Residents Association All-Candidates Meeting: Sept. 28, 10 a.m.; North Delta Evangelical Church, 11300 84th Ave.; The Delta Residents Association invites Delta residents to come to this important event and hear from all the candidates for Delta in the upcoming federal election.

• Taoist Tai Chi Arts Demonstration: Sept. 28, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Have you always wanted to try tai chi? Now’s your chance. On Saturday, Sept. 28 take the opportunity to try some moves under the guidance of an accredited volunteer instructor from Fung Loy Kok Institute of Taoism. Taoist Tai Chi arts are gentle and relaxing and can be practiced by people of all ages and abilities, including those in wheelchairs.

• 2nd Annual Mingler at the Mills: Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Promo Court 3 in Tsawwassen Mills, 5000 Canoe Pass Way, Tsawwassen; Live jazz, fine wine, micro-brewery and spirits tastings will be paired with appetizers at this fundraiser benefiting Reach Child and Youth Development Society. Tickets are $50 and available at eventbrite.ca/e/mingler-at-the-mills-2019, at the Reach Society’s head office (5050 47th Ave.) and at guest services at Tsawwassen Mills.

• NDSS Class of ‘84 35-Year Reunion: Sept. 28, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Cascades Casino Ballroom, 20393 Fraser Hwy., Langley; We hope you’ll join us for the 35-year reunion of North Delta Senior Secondary’s class of ’84. The event includes a cocktail reception with a selection of premium hot and cold hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and lots of ’80s music for dancing. Tickets cost $75. Head to classreport.org/can/bc/delta/ndss/1984 for more info and to buy tickets.

• Delta Chamber of Commerce All-Candidates Meeting (North Delta): Sept. 30, 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; North Delta Secondary School Theatre, 11447 82nd Ave.; The Delta Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend a federal all-candidates meeting prior to heading to the polls in the upcoming federal election. The all-candidates meeting is free of charge and will address business and community-related issues relevant to federal issues. You may submit your question(s) by e-mail (events@deltachamber.ca), phone (604-946-4232), by mail or in person (6201 60th Ave., Delta B.C., V4K 4E2). Written questions will also be accepted from the floor.

• Delta Chamber of Commerce All-Candidates Meeting (South Delta): Oct. 6, 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; Genesis Theatre, 5005 45th Ave., Ladner; The Delta Chamber of Commerce is inviting the public to attend a federal all-candidates meeting prior to heading to the polls in the upcoming federal election. The all-candidates meeting is free of charge and will address business and community-related issues relevant to federal issues. You may submit your question(s) by e-mail (events@deltachamber.ca), phone (604-946-4232), by mail or in person (6201 60th Ave., Delta B.C., V4K 4E2). Written questions will also be accepted from the floor.

• Living a Health Life with Chronic Pain Info Session: Oct. 9, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; Do you live with pain everyday? Kennedy Senior Recreation Centre is hosting a free information session introducing participants to the topics to be covered during a free six-week workshop starting Oct. 19. The workshop will cover skills to manage daily the challenges of living with chronic pain, ways to manage pain, sleep, dealing with difficult emotions, exercise safely, and working with health care professionals. Persons with pain and caregivers are welcome to attend. To register, call 604-940-1273 or 1-866-902-3767. Moer info at selfmanagementbc.ca.

• 100 Debates on the Environment All-Candidates Meeting: Oct. 10, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.; KinVillage, 5410 10th Ave.; Tsawwassen; 100 non-partisan all-candidate debates on the environment will be happening all across Canada before the next election. Join us to hear Delta candidates to discuss their plans on the environment. RSVP at 100debates.ca/delta.

• Advance Care Planning — Think, Learn, Choose, Talk and Record: Oct. 15, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; The Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre is very pleased to host the Fraser Health Advance Care Planning Team. Planning ahead before a health crisis is something all of us should do, yet less than 50 per cent of Canadians have had conversations with their families/friends and even less have spoken with their doctors. Many people don’t know how to begin, while others are unaware of the importance. For more info and to register for this seminar, call 604-594-2717.

• North Delta Family Fright Fest: Oct. 24, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Halloween is arriving early in North Delta. Wear your costume for a night of free spooky fun. Enjoy a scavenger hunt, Halloween crafts and games, bouncy castle, cotton candy, entertainment and a marshmallow roast. Food will also be available for purchase.

• Books and Games at the Library: Oct. 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Game on in the library. Play board games while library staff creates a personalized book list based on your favourite titles or subjects. Everyone welcome.

• Christmas for Kenya Fundraiser and Silent Auction: Nov. 2, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta Church, 7696 112th St.; Join us for a fun-filled night bidding at the silent auction, enjoying a delicious dessert and listening to beautiful Christmas music. Craft items from Kenya and other items will also be for sale for your early Christmas shopping. All proceeds will benefit over 100 children cared for and educated at St. Elizabeth Children Centre.

• Books and Games at the Library: Nov. 25, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Game on in the library. Play board games while library staff creates a personalized book list based on your favourite titles or subjects. Everyone welcome.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Maker Monday: Mondays through Dec. 2, 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Start the week creatively. If you’re between the ages of 8 and 12, drop in for Maker Monday and engineer something with KEVA Planks. Something new will be designed and made each week; you could be constructing cardboard structures on Sept. 23 or creating Robot Art on Sept. 30. Some of the other amazing things we’ll be doing are designing electronic inventions with Makey Makey and building with Magformers.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Storytime: Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays through Dec. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Tuesdays and Fridays) and 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (Sundays); George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Relaxation Circle: Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you an adult living with cancer or serious illness and would like to relax body and mind? Then join the Centre for Supportive Care’s free Relaxation Circle where you will learn and practice relaxation techniques and experience soothing touch by volunteers, guided imagery and live music by our music therapist. Open to family members and friends too. No need to register, just show up! For more info, call 604-948-0660.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through Nov. 26, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create, and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Settlement Workers — Arabic/Mandarin/English: Alternate Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays until Dec. 5, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Bereavement Self-Care Group: Thursdays through Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Recently bereaved and interested in self-care practices? Join this free group to learn a variety of self-care techniques and participate in experiential guided relaxation to help address feelings of depression, exhaustion and anxiety as they relate to grief. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through Dec. 5, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger. Schedule: Sept. 19 — public health nurse; Sept. 26 — library programs and early literacy; Oct. 3 — fire safety with Captain Greg Levy; Oct. 10 — breastfeeding clinic; Oct. 17 — public health nurse; Oct. 24 — financial planning for families; Oct. 31 — green screen with babies in costume; Nov. 7 — car seat safety with BCAA; Nov. 14 — breastfeeding clinic; Nov. 21 — public health nurse; Nov. 28 — speech and language with Fraser Health; Dec. 5 — breastfeeding clinic.

• Restorative Yoga For People Living with Cancer: Thursdays through Nov. 28, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cresc., Ladner; Join a free yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Cubetto Storytime: Third Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; The little ones can get into the action with Cubetto Storytim. Cubetto is a friendly wooden robot that offers a fun first step into the world of programming while encouraging imagination. Kids aged 3-5 can use Cubetto to learn the basics of coding, logic and pattern recognition. There are no screens to stare at and no reading to do. Join Cubetto for a fun, hands-on storytime every third Saturday of the month until November.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Baby Bump Book Club: Last Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a mom-to-be? Have you heard about the new Baby Bump Book Club at the Mackie Library? Check it out on the last Monday of the month. This group is very organic; it can be whatever you need it to be.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

STARTING SOON

• Preschool Science Storytime: Last Friday of the month, Sept. 27 to Nov. 29, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us the last Friday of every month for a special Preschool Science Storytime. A different subject will be featured every month and will include a story (fiction or non-fiction), a group re-telling of the science aspects of the story and a hands-on activity. Let’s build preschoolers to become not only good readers but inquisitive citizens too.

• Introductory Hospice Volunteer Training Program: starts Sept. 30; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Looking for meaningful volunteer work that supports a culture of caring and respect? Then consider applying to the Delta Hospice Society’s introductory hospice volunteer training program. Volunteers companion/support individuals and families at home and the hospice, work at the Centre for Supportive Care’s reception and lending library, participate in support groups, offer complementary therapies and provide vigils so people don’t die alone. For info, contact Chris at 604-948-0660 or chris@deltahospice.org.

• Bereavement Support Group: Wednesdays, Oct. 9 to Nov. 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive free group for bereaved adults to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and learn to navigate their grief process. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Suicide Grief Support Group: Tuesdays, Oct. 15 to Dec. 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Recent loss due to suicide and want the support of others in similar circumstances? Join a free adult suicide grief support group where you can share your feelings and thoughts in a safe and supportive environment, learn about coping strategies and resources, and develop community with others. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

• Restorative Yoga For People Living with Cancer: Thursdays, Oct. 24 to Nov. 28, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cresc., Ladner; Join a free yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, call 604-948-0660.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Music Makers Concert Band: Did you have fun playing in a band in high school? If so, dust off your instrument, contact Curt Jantzen (cjband7@gmail.com), then join us in Ladner Tuesday evenings. The Delta Music Makers Concert Band is a fun group of adults who love to rehearse and play concerts in the community. Especially needed now are trumpets and clarinets, or any instrument except alto sax (that section is full).

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• Gamblers Anonymous: Has gambling taken over your life or the life of someone you know? Call 1-855-222-5542 to take back your life. Gamblers Anonymous is a non-profit fellowship of men and women who share their experience, strength and hope with each other that they may solve their common problem. Call 1-855-222-5542, email friend@gabc.ca or visit gabc.ca for more info.



