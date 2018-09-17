North Delta happenings: week of Sept. 13

THIS WEEK
• Passport to Kennedy: Through to Sept. 15; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Come check out what the Kennedy has to offer to during this week-long open house. Admission is free, as are various fitness and drop-in programs. There will be daily draws for Café 88 gift cards and guided tours between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. Be sure to visit Café 88 on to sample the wares of new chefs David and Lucy, especially on Thursday when free coffee and baked goods will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. And come for the fresh produce available during Farm to Table Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For more info contact the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717.
• Behind the Scenes Tour — Harbour Link Container Depot: Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; Ever wonder about those stacks of containers you see when you’re driving along Highway 17? Join us on this free tour of two Delta companies involved in Canada’s global container trade. Harbour Link Container Depot: Witness first-hand how shipping containers are tracked, stacked, repaired and prepped for their next journey and find out how those stacks of containers represent Canada’s trade with the world. Seaspan Tilbury Terminal: See how this commercial ferry on the Fraser River is a vital link in the supply chain to and from Vancouver Island.
• First Aid “fur” Pets: Sept 15, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by Walks ‘n’ Wags. To register, call 604-940-7111.
• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1976 Reunion: Sept. 15, 6 p.m. to closing; Central City Brew Pub, 13450 102nd Ave., Surrey; Well, we missed our 40th class reunion, so better now than later. Hope to see the Class of ’76 gather together, and if the classes of ’75 and ’77 would like to join in we would welcome you. Please spread the word however many ways you can. There is no cost to this event, just for your individual beverages and food. Here’s looking forward to seeing everyone. For those who can’t make it, you can send us a message via the “70’s North Delta” Facebook group.
• North Delta Terry Fox Run: Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Everyone is welcome regardless of age, athletic ability or socio-economic standing. While the run does not have an entry fee or minimum donation, participants are encouraged to fundraise or make a donation. Registration for the event is at 9 a.m. and the run starts at 10 a.m. There is a 1 km, 5 km and 10 km route, and they are suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers and rollerblades. Leashed dogs are welcome. Don’t forget about the pancake breakfast following the run. For more info visit terryfox.org.
• Battle of Britain Commemorative Parade: Sept 16, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Boundary Bay Airport; The 78th Anniversary Commemorative Battle of Britain Parade is jointly organized by the 801 Vancouver Wing, RCAF Association of Canada, the BC Provincial Committee of The Air Cadet League of Canada and the Regional Cadet Support Unit (Pacific) (DND). Participants are veterans and various air cadet squadrons located in the BC Lower Mainland. Approximately 600 – 800 cadets participate annually. Learn more at veterans.gc.ca/eng/events/details/9921.
• KCJ Scratch Coding Workshop: Sept. 17, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; George Mackie Library; As part of Science Literacy Week 2018, Kids Code Jeunesse will run a free workshop to celebrate science and science literacy. This workshop will invite children to build a coding project based on Dr. Dave Williams’ book To Burp or Not to Burp. For kids aged 8-12.
• Science Discovery Storytime: Sept. 18, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Discover the magic of science through interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Science Discovery Storytime is part of Science Literacy Week.
COMING UP
• Science Discovery Storytime: Sept. 21, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Discover the magic of science through interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Science Discovery Storytime is part of Science Literacy Week.
• Virtual Science: Sept. 21, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Experience the thrill of virtual reality at the library. Put on the HTC VIVE goggles and discover science in a whole new way. Choose from our exciting science-themed game menu including astronomical adventures and medical marvels. Suitable for ages 10 and up. Reserve your 15-minute spot online. Minors must bring a signed waiver in order to play. Please note: participants must arrive 10 minutes prior to their registered time slot to get set up for play. Part of Science Literacy Week.
• Delta Studio Stomp: Sept. 22-23, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; various locations throughout North Delta; Artists throughout North Delta will open their studios and welcome the public to visit, view their work and chat about art. This annual event has expanded to include 10 studios/galleries and over 20 artists. Plan to take the North Delta gallery tour, collect stamps in your tour passport and enter the draw for marvelous prizes. This is a free event, but a portion of any art sales will be donated to the Delta Hospital Foundation. For more info visit deltastudiostomp.com.
• Artist Talk — Jarnail Singh: Sept. 22, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Experience the art of Canadian artist Jarnail Singh, recognized as a “Surrey Civic Treasure” by the City of Surrey in 2008. For the past 40 years, Jarnail has been a freelance artist, painting people, landscapes, anything and everything that touches him and inspires him. An experienced illustrator and designer, his paintings are in many prominent public and private collections worldwide. Learn about paintings soon to be displayed in the George Mackie Library.
