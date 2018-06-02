North Delta happenings: week of May 31

THIS WEEK

• Vancouver Landfill Open House: June 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Vancouver Landfill, 5400 72nd St., Delta; Spend a fun-filled day at the Vancouver Landfill! Ever wondered what happens to your garbage and green waste after it’s picked up? Now is your chance to find out at the Vancouver Landfill Open House. During this free, family-friendly event, you can meet the trained hawks and members of the bird control team, take a guided bus tour of the landfill, and learn about the landfill’s environmental protection systems. Kids will love creating crafts from junk, sitting on actual landfill equipment, face painting, free food and refreshments, and much more. For more info, visit vancouver.ca/landfill or call 311 (TTY: 711) or 604-873-7000.

• Delta Community Water Safety Event: June 2, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Scottsdale Centre; Join us and discover how you can be water safe in your community. Check out our interactive booths and learn water safety skills you can practice with family and friends. Games and activities for all ages.

• Whole Lotta Art: June 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Watershed Artworks Gallery presents its Whole Lotta Art Artisan Market. Artist and artisan members of Watershed Artworks, as well as other artists from the community, will be showing and selling their work.

• Get Fido Fit: June 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Come out and learn weight loss tips for your canine companion. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Seniors Week: June 4-9; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Come celebrate Seniors Week at Kennedy with some great activities and special events such as Zumba, a blood pressure clinic, a hearing clinic, Coffee with a Cop, Movie Matinee, and free lawn bowling lessons. Call 604-594-2717 for more details.

• Teen Extra Cram: June 4-22; George Mackie Library; Students are invited to come to the library for Teen Exam Cram starting Monday, June 4. Grab a seat and cram for your exams.

• Neighbourhood Clean-up: June 5, 10 a.m.; Cravings Coffee, 11146 84th Ave.; The Delta Residents Association will be hosting its annual neighbourhood clean-up with Cougar Creek Streamkeepers targeting the area of 112th Street and 84th Avenue. All you need is a garbage bag and, if you would like, a set of barbecue tongs or disposable gloves to help pick up trash. This event will be held rain or shine. Meet at Cravings Coffee and the association will buy tea or a regular coffee for the first five volunteers who come. Visit and socialize a while first, and then we’ll go out to pick up trash. Show your civic pride and volunteer.

COMING UP

• Interactive Tai Chi Demo: June 9, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library;The ancient Chinese believed that true health comes when body, mind and spirit work together in harmony. Join us for an interactive demonstration of the ancient art of Tai Chi, presented by Fung Loy Kok Taoist Tai Chi.

• Dinner & Show: June 9, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Enjoy a fabulous buffet dinner, then be treated to the live music of Braidwood, with a song list of hits stretching back to the 1950s and ’60s. Tickets on sale now at the Kennedy front desk, $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m.

• 5th Annual Tom Edwards Golf Tournament: June 13, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta Golf Course, 11550 Highway 10; Come out and enjoy this tee-rrific time. This year will be a blast with 9-hole golf, a silent auction, a burger buffet dinner and lots of contests and prizes. All proceeds will go to the Burns Bog Conservation Society, a non-profit organization that protects Burns Bog and educates youth and the general public about the environment and wetlands. Register now at burnsbog.org/golf-tournament.

• Food and Finance: June 13, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Want to learn how to stretch your dollar? Food and Finance is presented by the Credit Counselling Society. Learn how to create healthy and financially sustainable meal plans and get tips on frugal meal plans.

• Chalmers Elementary Family Fun Night: June 14, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Chalmers Elementary, 11315 75th Ave.; Chalmers will be hosting its third annual Family Fun Night, featuring giant inflatables like the dual-lane mini slide, the “day at the races,” the “survivor obstacle” and the classic bouncy castle. Event will include a photo booth, cake walk, raffle, marketplace, face painting and games, and food and drink will be available for purchase. Wristbands for unlimited use of the inflatables cost $15 at the door, or $12 in advance. Email chalmerspac@deltasd.bc.ca for more info or to book a marketplace table.

• Job Seeker Success: June 14, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; There’s no age limit for this free workshop. Come discuss career goals, transferable skills, cover letters, resumes, personal branding, and social media. Are you a newcomer? The Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society (PICS) will be attending to help provide additional support understanding the Canadian workplace.

• Delta Fire Open House: June 16, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Fire Hall No. 3, 11375 84th Ave.; Delta residents are invited to the 2018 Delta Fire & Emergency Open House. Meet your local firefighters, tour the trucks and watch our firefighting demonstrations, including high angle, auto extraction and hazmat. The open houses is free for everyone. Schedule: 10 a.m. – open; 11 a.m. – high angle demo; 12 p.m. – lunch; 1 p.m. – auto extrication demo; 2 p.m. – hazmat demo.

• Soap Box Derby: June 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tsawwassen; Ready, set, race! Come on down to the 3rd annual Soap Box Derby, hosted by the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen in partnership with the City of Delta, and watch as youth 9-12 years old race carts sponsored by local businesses down 6th Avenue to the finish line at 52nd Street. And be sure to check out all carts at the Show & Shine the evening before the event — Friday, June 15 at 7 p.m. in the Save-On-Foods parking lot.

• North Delta Family Day: June 24, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Community Park; Join us for North Delta Family Day, presented by the North Delta Lions Club. Parade runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Route starts at Burnsview Secondary, travels north on 112th Street, east on 84th Avenue and ends at North Delta Community Park. Festival starts at 1 p.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Festivities include children’s games, a dunk tank, bouncy castles, a hypnotist show, live music and entertainment, face painting and more. And don’t miss out on the legendary Lions BBQ! If you would like to be part of the parade, contact parade@northdeltalions.org. To be a part of the festival, emaildisplays@northdeltalions.org.

• Introduction to Nosework: June 25, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Presented by K9 Detection Sports and nosework.ca. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. This class is free but space is limited, so register early by calling 604-940-7111.

• Introduction to Trick Training: July 11, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Even old dogs can learn new tricks. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. Call 604-940-7111 to sign up.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Growing a Resilient Garden in a Changing Climate: July 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Our regional climate is changing as the global climate changes. Learn how to help your plants survive weird weather, how to design a resilient garden, and other management tips to help you become an adaptable gardener.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Feeding Your Organic Garden: July 14, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Feeding the soil feeds your crops, but what does your garden actually need? Learn about plant nutritional needs, easy composting, organic amendments, soil pH and more. Leave knowing how to prepare the soil for a successful organic garden.

• Teaching your dog to come: July 14, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Bring your dog to these recall classes, presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. A 2018 dog licence number is required for registration. Call 604-940-7111 to register.

WEEKLY AND BI- WEEKLY

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years.

Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

MONTHLY

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.