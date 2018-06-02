North Delta happenings: week of May 31

THIS WEEK
• Vancouver Landfill Open House: June 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Vancouver Landfill, 5400 72nd St., Delta; Spend a fun-filled day at the Vancouver Landfill! Ever wondered what happens to your garbage and green waste after it’s picked up? Now is your chance to find out at the Vancouver Landfill Open House. During this free, family-friendly event, you can meet the trained hawks and members of the bird control team, take a guided bus tour of the landfill, and learn about the landfill’s environmental protection systems. Kids will love creating crafts from junk, sitting on actual landfill equipment, face painting, free food and refreshments, and much more. For more info, visit vancouver.ca/landfill or call 311 (TTY: 711) or 604-873-7000.
• Delta Community Water Safety Event: June 2, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Scottsdale Centre; Join us and discover how you can be water safe in your community. Check out our interactive booths and learn water safety skills you can practice with family and friends. Games and activities for all ages.
• Whole Lotta Art: June 3, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Watershed Artworks Gallery presents its Whole Lotta Art Artisan Market. Artist and artisan members of Watershed Artworks, as well as other artists from the community, will be showing and selling their work.
• Get Fido Fit: June 3, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Come out and learn weight loss tips for your canine companion. To register, call 604-940-7111.
• Seniors Week: June 4-9; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Come celebrate Seniors Week at Kennedy with some great activities and special events such as Zumba, a blood pressure clinic, a hearing clinic, Coffee with a Cop, Movie Matinee, and free lawn bowling lessons. Call 604-594-2717 for more details.
• Teen Extra Cram: June 4-22; George Mackie Library; Students are invited to come to the library for Teen Exam Cram starting Monday, June 4. Grab a seat and cram for your exams.
• Neighbourhood Clean-up: June 5, 10 a.m.; Cravings Coffee, 11146 84th Ave.; The Delta Residents Association will be hosting its annual neighbourhood clean-up with Cougar Creek Streamkeepers targeting the area of 112th Street and 84th Avenue. All you need is a garbage bag and, if you would like, a set of barbecue tongs or disposable gloves to help pick up trash. This event will be held rain or shine. Meet at Cravings Coffee and the association will buy tea or a regular coffee for the first five volunteers who come. Visit and socialize a while first, and then we’ll go out to pick up trash. Show your civic pride and volunteer.
COMING UP
• Interactive Tai Chi Demo: June 9, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; George Mackie Library;The ancient Chinese believed that true health comes when body, mind and spirit work together in harmony. Join us for an interactive demonstration of the ancient art of Tai Chi, presented by Fung Loy Kok Taoist Tai Chi.
• Dinner & Show: June 9, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Enjoy a fabulous buffet dinner, then be treated to the live music of Braidwood, with a song list of hits stretching back to the 1950s and ’60s. Tickets on sale now at the Kennedy front desk, $20 for members and $25 for non-members. Doors open at 5 p.m.
WEEKLY AND BI- WEEKLY
• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.
MONTHLY
• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.
• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.