North Delta happenings: week of May 30

THIS WEEK

• Open Mic Night: May 31, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• Delta Community Water Safety Event: June 1, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Scottsdale Centre, 7031 Scott Road; We’re bringing water safety directly to you. Engage with interactive booths that focus on water safety skills. There will be plenty of games and activities for all ages.

• Watershed Whole Lotta Art: June 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, corner of 84th Avenue and 114th Street; This annual spring market held by North Delta’s Watershed Artworks Society is an opportunity for established and budding artists to bring their work out to the community stage.

• Elder Fraud Info Session: June 3, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; The Delta Police Department will be presenting information to seniors to help them from being victims of elder fraud. Elder fraud and abuse has become a growing concern, and with the changing demographics in Canada it is expected to intensify in the coming years. It is anticipated that by 2031, one in four people living in Canada will be over 65 years of age. The financial side of elder fraud and abuse involves the misuse of an elder’s funds and assets, obtaining funds without the knowledge and consent of the elder, and using those funds not in the best interest of the elder.

• Button Making for Teens Workshop: June 3, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; June sees exams on the horizon. Is your anxiety rising? Need to get away from the stress? Take 20 minutes out of your studying and drop by the library on Monday for the Button Making for Teens Workshop. You can create images inspired by your favourite books or your own artwork. The library will provide all the materials (including discarded graphic novels and magazines) so all you need to bring are your ideas.

• Educate Yourself — It May Not Be Dementia: June 5, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Gain insight and learn about common, treatable disorders which, if left untreated, can mimic dementia symptoms. Learn the six Ds that commonly mimic dementia symptoms, warning signs and tips for yourself, your family and your friends. Please reserve your spot by calling Kennedy’s Customer Service Desk at 604-594-2717.

COMING UP

• Seniors Can Move Presentation: June 6 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Delta Gymnastic will present a new program that they are launching called Seniors Can Move . The program focuses on re-igniting and re-acquainting seniors 65 years of age and older with the ABCs of physical activity via gymnastics: agility, balance, co-ordination and strength. Seating is limited. Please reserve your spot by calling 604-594-2717.

• North Delta Clean-Up Day: June 7, 10 a.m.: Cravings coffee, 11146 84th Ave.; The Delta Residents Association invites you to show your civic pride and join them for their North Delta Clean-Up Day. Meet at Cravings Coffee in North Delta for a period of socializing before spending the rest of the morning picking up garbage in the area. Please bring a garbage bag and gloves.

• City of Delta Works Yard Public Open House: June 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Delta Works Yard, 5404 64th Street; Join the City of Delta engineering staff at the city works yard public open house. Learn about all of the services the engineering department provides through interactive displays, live demonstrations and information booths. Bring the whole family for a fun day.

• 4th Annual Chalmers Family Fun Fair: June 12, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Chalmers Elementary, 11315 75th Ave.; Featuring giant inflatables from Partyworks, games and activities, food and drinks, a photobooth, a cakewalk, raffle and door prizes and a fabulous marketplace. Wristbands for unlimited use of the inflatables are for sale for $12 at the event. Contact Chalmers PAC with any questions, donations or information about applying to be a vendor at the event, chalmerspac@deltasd.bc.ca.

• Delta Fire & Emergency Services Open House: June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Delta Fire Hall #1, 4645 Harvest Dr., Ladner; Delta Fire & Emergency Services is hosting an open house to give the community an opportunity to learn about fire service, from home fire safety to firefighting as a career. Come out to talk with our firefighters and learn about the the challenges, dangers and rewards of our job.

• Navigating the Healthcare System: June 18, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; This workshop will review many of the available medical services and what you can expect from them. Effective communication between the patient and the health-care provider is emphasized. Presented by the Council of Senior Citizens’ Organizations of BC. Please call the Kennedy’s customer service desk at 604-594-2717 to pre-register for these free seminars.

• Delta Extreme Weather Shelter Community Meeting: June 19, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Ladner United Church (use front doors to enter), 4960 48th Ave.; Anyone interested in volunteering, or just interested in the shelter, is invited to come this meeting for a review of the 2018/2019 season and planning for the 2019/2020 season.

• Delta Fire & Emergency Services Open House: June 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Delta Fire Hall #3, 11375 84th Ave., North Delta; Delta Fire & Emergency Services is hosting an Open House to give the community an opportunity to learn about fire service, from home fire safety to firefighting as a career. Come out to talk with our firefighters and learn about the the challenges, dangers and rewards of our job.

• Piano Painting Party: June 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; The outdoor piano season is starting. Help us create a community art project by adding your mark on our outdoor piano. We’ll have other crafts and art stations to enjoy as well, all free of charge.

• Soap Box Derby: June 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 6th Avenue, Tsawwassen; On your marks, get set, go! The 4th Annual Soap Box Derby races into Tsawwassen, brought to you in partnership with the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen and City of Delta.

• Housing Transitions: Aging in Place, Safety at Home: June 25, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Recently retired? Planning to continue living in your home at 70 or 80 years of age or older? This session will explore concepts of home modifications, decluttering and home reconfiguration to keep you safer and at home longer. Please call the Kennedy’s customer service desk at 604-594-2717 to pre-register for these free seminars.

• Great Gordini: July 8, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join the Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky for a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and a lot of opportunities to participate. Can you figure out the magic? Imagine the possibilities! Tickets are required for this show and will be available for pickup beginning July 2.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Storytime: Fridays through June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Cooking for One: Wednesdays, May 29 to June 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Are you recently bereaved with limited shopping and cooking skills? Are you lacking confidence in the kitchen? Would you like to meet other adults in similar circumstances? Then join this home-cook-led demo/hands-on group to learn cooking basics in a safe and fun environment. Not appropriate for those with significant food allergies. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Settlement Workers: Arabic/Mandarin/English: Alternate Wednesdays through July 21, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resumé writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Adult Grief Support Group: Wednesdays, June 3 to July 10, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive group for bereaved adults where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 30, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through May 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

MONTHLY

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Baby Bump Book Club: Last Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a mom-to-be? Have you heard about the new Baby Bump Book Club at the Mackie Library? Check it out on the last Monday of the month. This group is very organic; it can be whatever you need it to be. Drop by on Monday, May 27!

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



