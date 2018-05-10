North Delta happenings: week of May 10

THIS WEEK

• Free Pesticide Drop-Off: May 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Engineering Operations Works Yard parking lot (5404 64th St.); To help you dispose of unused and leftover household pesticides, Delta is hosting a free residential pesticide drop-off day. Keep in mind that pesticides are accepted for free at the Scott Road Bottle Depot all year round. Only the following products will be accepted: liquids, solids and aerosols, domestic pesticides only, with a maximum container size of 10 litres. Must be labelled with poison symbol and a pest control product registration number (e.g. PCP Reg. #2464). For more information on accepted items, please visit regeneration.ca/programs.

• Carla Qualtrough’s Mothers Day Breakfast: May 12, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Ladner United Church, 4960 48th Ave.; Delta MP Carla Qualtrough invites all families to celebrate the important contributions Delta parents make in our community. Breakfast will be served by TOOB’s, and donations of baby essentials will be collected for parents in need.

• Planning for the Future: May 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Planning ahead before a health crisis is something all of us should do, yet less than 50 per cent of Canadians have had conversations with their family and friends and even fewer have spoken with their doctor. Many people don’t know where to begin while others are unaware of the importance of these conversations. Crossroads United Church, in partnership with Deltassist and the Delta Seniors’ Planning Team, will be hosting this day-long workshop covering important information about medical, legal and financial decision-making and advance care planning. This is a free workshop open to the public and a light lunch will be provided. Advance registration is required by May 8. Email office@crossroads-united-church.ca or phone 778-593-1043.

• An Evening of Song with Julia Copeman-Haynes: May 12, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Join Julia and her mentor, Vancouver jazz pianist Miles Black, along with bassist Andre Lachance and Nino DiPasquale on drums, for a fabulous musical evening. With heart and humour, 17-year-old Julia will perform a variety of pop and R&B songs, show pieces, and even a couple of jazz standards. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. Tickets can be reserved by calling the Crossroads office at 778-593-1043, or can be purchased at the door.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: May 15, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

COMING UP

• Police Day: May 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Ladner Leisure Centre, 4600 Clarence Taylor Cres.; You’re invited to spend the day with the Delta Police Department. Bring the family for a day of entertainment (including the Delta Police Pipe Band at 5 p.m.), demonstrations (including K9 demos at 1 and 3 p.m.), raffle prizes, displays and more. Come hang out and learn more about the world of policing.

• Delta Diggers Annual Plant Sale: May 19, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Come see what our local gardeners have on offer and pick up a new plant or two for your own backyard oasis.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey Monthly Meeting: May 26, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72nd Ave., Surrey; Guest speaker Wellam Yu Ko (RN, MN of UBC School of Nursing) will speak on men with prostate cancer’s work-related issues, during and after treatment. Men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer, spouses and guests are welcomed. For more info visit procansupport.com or call 604-594-5257.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Managing the Chafer Beetle: May 30, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Chafer beetles are an emerging pest in Delta and can cause significant damage to your lawn. Learn about proper lawn maintenance to help prevent an infestation, and how to identify and treat a chafer beetle infestation naturally using nematodes. Workshop will include a prize draw.

• Summer Jobs 101: May 31, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Finding a job is tough, but that’s just the beginning. Are you between 15 and 25 years old? Join us for an information session hosted by career counsellors from WorkBC Delta and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Coast BC. Learn where to start, how to apply, resumé tips and the top three interview skills.

• Vancouver Landfill Open House: June 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Vancouver Landfill, 5400 72nd St., Delta; Spend a fun-filled day at the Vancouver Landfill! Ever wondered what happens to your garbage and green waste after it’s picked up? Now is your chance to find out at the Vancouver Landfill Open House. During this free, family-friendly event, you can meet the trained hawks and members of the bird control team, take a guided bus tour of the landfill, and learn about the landfill’s environmental protection systems. Kids will love creating crafts from junk, sitting on actual landfill equipment, face painting, free food and refreshments, and much more. For more info, visit vancouver.ca/landfill or call 311 (TTY: 711) or 604-873-7000.

• Neighbourhood Clean-up: June 5, 10 a.m.; Cravings Coffee, 11146 84th Ave.; The Delta Residents Association will be hosting its annual neighbourhood clean-up with Cougar Creek Streamkeepers targeting the area of 112th Street and 84th Avenue. All you need is a garbage bag and, if you would like, a set of barbecue tongs or disposable gloves to help pick up trash. This event will be held rain or shine. Meet at Cravings Coffee and the association will buy tea or a regular coffee for the first five volunteers who come. Visit and socialize a while first, and then we’ll go out to pick up trash. Show your civic pride and volunteer.

MONTHLY

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month*, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank. *This month’s event will be held on May 27, not May 20.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

For more event and club listings, visit northdeltareporter.com