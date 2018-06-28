North Delta happenings: week of June 28

THIS WEEK

• North Delta Canada Day Celebration: July 1, 5:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m.; Chalmers Park, 11400 76A Ave.; Mayor Lois Jackson and Delta Council invite you to join our community Canada Day celebration in North Delta. Come enjoy children’s activities, barbecue and food vendors, live music, an official ceremony and a fantastic fireworks display.

COMING UP

• Tour de Delta 2018: July 6-8; various locations; Tour de Delta kicks off an exciting BC Superweek. The tour will again feature the Friday evening North Delta Criterium event in the Social Heart of North Delta. Taking place on a 1.2 km route, this race will bring you the same hair-raising excitement as the popular Ladner Criterium on Saturday night. The exciting weekend of racing will end with the White Spot Delta Road Race, an internationally sanctioned UCI 1.2 event through the streets of Tsawwassen.

• North Delta Community Festival: July 6, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Richardson Elementary School, 11339 83rd Ave.; A celebration of North Delta sport, recreation and culture will feature an opportunity to try a variety of sports and experience Delta. This is all wrapped in an international cycling event with on site entertainment for the whole family. Festival activities include big screen live race action, Triple O’s On The Go mobile food truck, food vendors, a kids zone, interactive sport activity booths, mascots and entertainers.

• Introduction to Trick Training: July 11, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Even old dogs can learn new tricks. To register, call 604-940-7111. A valid 2017 dog licence number is required for registration.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Growing a Resilient Garden in a Changing Climate: July 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Our regional climate is changing as the global climate changes. Learn how to help your plants survive weird weather, how to design a resilient garden, and other management tips to help you become an adaptable gardener.

• Free Sustainable Gardening Workshop — Feeding Your Organic Garden: July 14, 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Feeding the soil feeds your crops, but what does your garden actually need? Learn about plant nutritional needs, easy composting, organic amendments, soil pH and more. Leave knowing how to prepare the soil for a successful organic garden.

• Teaching Your Dog to Come: July 14, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Recall classes presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. To register, call 604-940-7111. A valid 2017 dog licence number is required for registration.

• Concert in the Park – Delta Concert Band: July 17, 7:30 p.m.; Sunshine Hills Park, 11195 Bond Blvd.; Join us for an evening of arts in our local park featuring the Delta Concert Band. Engage in interactive activities from Delta’s community arts and heritage staff and enjoy displays from local artisans before completing the evening with great music. Activities and displays start one hour prior to the concert. Bring your own blanket and chairs, and be sure to arrive early to secure your spot.

• Jog for the Bog: July 22, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Delta Nature Reserve, 10388 Nordel Crt.; Jog for the Bog is a run/walk in the Delta Nature Reserve to raise money for the protection of the Burns Bog and the education of youth in the Lower Mainland. It includes a 5 km run, a 10 km run, live entertainment and a pancake breakfast. Register now and get a free t-shirt. Visit jogforthebog.org for more information.

• Concerts in the Park – The Flanagans: Aug. 8, 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84th Ave.; Join us for an evening of arts in our local park featuring The Flanagans. Engage in interactive activities from Delta’s community arts and heritage staff and enjoy displays from local artisans before completing the evening with great music. Activities and displays start one hour prior to the concert. Bring your own blanket and chairs, and be sure to arrive early to secure your spot.

• 7th Annual North Delta Show & Shine: Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Into its seventh year, the North Delta Show & Shine gets bigger and better each time! Check out dozens of classic and vintage cars, have a bite to eat at the food truck and enjoy music by a live DJ. Do you have a hot rod, muscle car, restored antique or foreign model? We’d love to see your vehicle at the Show & Shine. To pre-register, call 604-952-3000 or sign up at the show between 8 and 10 a.m. Registration cost is $20 per vehicle and includes t-shirt and dash plaque.

• Delta Community Animal Expo: Aug 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Memorial Park, 5010 47th Ave., Ladner; Bring your leashed friendly dog(s) and have a great time at this fun free family event. Participate in games, try a lure course, watch dog and rabbit agility shows, compete in or watch the Build A Dog House competition, enjoy food trucks and meet some amazing exotic animals and pets for adoption. All fundraising benefits the Delta Community Animal Shelter’s Tollie Fund, which allows the shelter to provide veterinarian assistance, behavior rehabilitation or other types of support to help Delta’s abandoned animals have a chance at a healthy adoption.

• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1988 30-year Reunion: Sept. 22, 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Coast Hotel and Convention Centre, 20393 Fraser Hwy., Langley; Come join us for a fun-filled evening of mingling, eating, dancing, brief remarks and lots of reminiscing. Event is 19+, tickets cost $60. Head to facebook.com/NDGradsof88 for more info. Hope to see you all there!

WEEKLY AND BI- WEEKLY

• Aikido for Adults: Mondays and Thursdays (July 5 – Aug. 30), 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Aikido is a martial art that means “the Way of Harmony.” Practice redirecting physical aggression through circular movements and non-violent methods of conflict resolution in a welcoming environment. Course runs Mondays and Thursdays and cost $128. Register at the North Delta Recreation Centre, or contact 778-323-9520 or tselynn.loh@outlook.com for a trial class or more info.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays starting July 4, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us on for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

MONTHLY

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).

• ElderCollege Delta: ECD is a community-based, volunteer group dedicated to a mission of enhancing knowledge and lifestyles for adults “north of 50.” ECD offers courses in computers and technology, health and wellness, lifestyle, arts, music and social studies, including two field trips and three special presentations. Membership costs $10 for the year. Register online at kinvillage.org/community-centre/eldercollege.



