North Delta happenings: week of June 13

THIS WEEK

• Sungod Skating Club Bottle Drive: June 15, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sungod Arena (rear parking lot), 7815 112th St.; The Sungod Skating Club will be collecting bottles and cans to raise funds to support the development of club skaters, from the CanSkate level to national competitors. Collecting any size water, pop, juice, beer, wine and liquor containers, plastic or glass bottles, and tetra pack containers. No milk containers, please.

• Delta Fire & Emergency Services Open House: June 15, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Delta Fire Hall #1, 4645 Harvest Dr., Ladner; Delta Fire & Emergency Services is hosting an open house to give the community an opportunity to learn about fire service, from home fire safety to firefighting as a career. Come out to talk with our firefighters and learn about the the challenges, dangers and rewards of our job.

• Julia Copeman-Haynes in Concert: June 15, 7:30 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Join 18-year-old North Delta singer Julia Copeman-Haynes along with her mentor/jazz pianist Miles Black, with bassist Andre Lachance and Nino diPasquale on drums, for a fabulous evening of song. With heart and humour, Julia will perform a variety of pop and R&B songs, show pieces, jazz standards, and even an original tune or two. Doors open at 7 p.m., with a reception following the concert. Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for seniors and students, and can be reserved by emailing tickets@crossroads-united-church.ca or purchased at the door.

• Navigating the Healthcare System: June 18, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; This workshop will review many of the available medical services and what you can expect from them. Effective communication between the patient and the health-care provider is emphasized. Presented by the Council of Senior Citizens’ Organizations of BC. Please call the Kennedy’s customer service desk at 604-594-2717 to pre-register for these free seminars.

• Delview Exhibition 2019: June 19, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Delview Secondary cafeteria and drama studio, 9111 116th St.; Delview Secondary in North Delta is hosting an exhibition of projects from Science 8, History 12 and InfoTech 12. Science 8 students will be demonstrating scientific concepts with hands-on interactive displays. History 12 students will be showing the research they did on their final projects. InfoTech students will demonstrate their tech creations. Fun and learning for all ages open to everyone in the district and the general public — bring your family and friends! For info or to RSVP, visit http://bit.ly/2019s2.

• Delta Extreme Weather Shelter Community Meeting: June 19, 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; Ladner United Church (use front doors to enter), 4960 48th Ave.; Anyone interested in volunteering, or just interested in the shelter, is invited to come this meeting for a review of the 2018/2019 season and planning for the 2019/2020 season. We would be pleased to have as many community members as possible at this meeting, especially because it has been suggested that the shelter open earlier, at 7 p.m. (instead of 9 p.m.). In order to do this, we would need to have volunteers available to open the door, sign in guests and perhaps, if possible, provide a hot meal. We will be discussing this idea at the planning meeting along with thanking all of you who have contributed gift cards, food, clothing and more to the Delta EWR shelter. Please share with as many folks as you can – we do really hope to see you there. Snacks provided.

COMING UP

• Summer Reading Club: June 21; George Mackie Library; Imagine the possibilities all summer long when you join the Fraser Valley Regional Library’s 2019 Summer Reading Club. There’s a club for everyone! Sign up starts June 21 and continues throughout the summer. Visit the George Mackie Library to join. Bring your family members to pick up a reading record and then record each day that you read for 15 minutes or more. You can read at home, in the library, on a beach – anywhere! Once you have recorded seven days of reading, come back to the library for stickers and prizes, then repeat!

• Delta Fire & Emergency Services Open House: June 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Delta Fire Hall #3, 11375 84th Ave., North Delta; Delta Fire & Emergency Services is hosting an Open House to give the community an opportunity to learn about fire service, from home fire safety to firefighting as a career. Come out to talk with our firefighters and learn about the the challenges, dangers and rewards of our job.

• Piano Painting Party: June 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; The outdoor piano season is starting. Help us create a community art project by adding your mark on our outdoor piano. We’ll have other crafts and art stations to enjoy as well, all free of charge.

• Soap Box Derby: June 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 6th Avenue, Tsawwassen; On your marks, get set, go! Come out to watch the kids zoom down 6th Avenue in Tsawwassen in their homemade karts during the 4th Annual Soap Box Derby. Hundreds show up each year so bring the whole family for a ton of fun. Brought to you in partnership with the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen and the City of Delta.

• Deltassist Community Garden Party: June 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 9097 120th St.; Please join us in this celebration of community as we unveil our Garden Spirit and his garden friends (original wood carvings by local artist Jordy Johnson). Enjoy a BBQ, car wash, games and prizes. A selection of iced teas and baked goodies will be available for sampling and to take home by donation. For more information, visit: deltassist.com/news/upcoming-events.

• North Delta Family Day: June 23, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Community Park; Enjoy the annual parade along 112th Street and 84th Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then make your way to the park for festival activities and entertainment, such as the famous BBQ, face painting, rides, live entertainment and so much more.

• Housing Transitions — Aging in Place, Safety at Home: June 25, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Recently retired? Planning to continue living in your home at 70 or 80 years of age or older? This session will explore concepts of home modifications, de-cluttering and home reconfiguration to keep you safer and at home longer. Please call the Kennedy’s customer service desk at 604-594-2717 to pre-register for these free seminars.

• Learn-to-Camp Family Program: July 5, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Build up your tents and your camping experience. Join Parks Canada’s Learn-to-Camp team to discover the basics of campsite set up. Explore campsite planning, safe food storage practices, “leave no trace” principles and tent set up. Learn tips on how to safely view animals while keeping a respectful distance, how children can safely explore the outdoors and what they can do to remain calm and safe should they become lost. You’ll have the opportunity to practice all of your new-found skills and to ask questions so you feel comfortable and capable setting out on your own adventure. This program requires children be accompanied by an adult. Registration is required, either in person or by phone.

• Great Gordini: July 8, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join the Great Gordini and his assistant Otto the Skunky Munky for a show filled with magic tricks, wacky fun, and a lot of opportunities to participate. Can you figure out the magic? Imagine the possibilities! Tickets are required for this show and will be available for pickup beginning July 2.

• UBC Geering Up Camps at Trinity Lutheran Church: July 8-Aug. 23; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Week-long science & engineering day camps for children who will be entering grades 2 to 7 in September. Each day is a dynamic mix of hands-on activities, demonstrations, tours, mentors and design challenges. For details and registration, visit geeringup.apsc.ubc.ca/camps/delta-steam-camps.

• Tiffany Stone: July 17, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join poet Tiffany Stone for poems and rhymes about flaming Flamingos, baaaad animals and rainbow-coloured clothes. There will be rhythm and rhyme and plenty of time for everyone to participate in the fun with words. Puppets, poetry and props – imagine the possibilities! Tickets are required for this show and will be available for pickup beginning July 10.

• Jog for the Bog: July 21, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 10389 Nordel Crt.; Come for the run, stay for the fun. The Burns Bog Conservation Society’s Jog for the Bog fundraiser is an annual chip-timed 5K or 10K run or walk through the Delta Nature Reserve. This event raises awareness about local peatland Burns Bog and celebrates International Bog Day. Bring your whole family to enjoy the live entertainment, a delicious pancake breakfast and a variety of exhibitors. All proceeds go towards saving the bog in your backyard. Registration opens at 8, run starts at 9. Entertainment and awards are scheduled for between 10:30 and 11. Head to burnsbog.org/event/jog-for-the-bog-2019 for more info.

• Puppet Show with Elspeth: July 22, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Join master puppeteer and storyteller Elspeth Bowers for a summertime puppet show. A dissatisfied frog finds a library book and decides to change his life! Join the rollicking fun as Webster McRibbit sets out on a hilarious quest to become a prince. He has some surprising and unexpected adventures involving broccoli and a toilet brush before realizing the joyfulness of just being himself. Tickets are required for this show and will be available for pickup beginning July 15.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through July 30, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Settlement Workers — Arabic/Mandarin/English: Alternate Wednesdays through July 21, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resumé writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Adult Grief Support Group: Wednesdays through to July 10, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive group for bereaved adults where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through July 25, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through July 25, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Pyjama Storytime: Thursdays through Aug. 29, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Tuck into a story! Children and caregivers will be entertained with stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids are encouraged to wear their pyjamas and bring their favourite stuffie. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays through Aug. 30, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• Storytime: Saturdays through June 22, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

MONTHLY

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Baby Bump Book Club: Last Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a mom-to-be? Have you heard about the new Baby Bump Book Club at the Mackie Library? Check it out on the last Monday of the month. This group is very organic; it can be whatever you need it to be. Drop by on Monday, May 27!

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



editor@northdeltareporter.com

