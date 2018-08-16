North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 16

OWL raptor care manager Rob Hope stands with Sonsie, a resident bald eagle at the rehabilitation society and one of its off-site education birds. (Grace Kennedy photo) OWL raptor care manager Rob Hope stands with Sonsie, a resident bald eagle at the rehabilitation society and one of its off-site education birds. (Grace Kennedy photo)

THIS WEEK

• Burns Bog Conservation Society’s Summer Social: Aug. 16, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; One20 Public House, 8037 Scott Rd.; Come along to the Burns Bog Conservation Society’s Summer Social event hosted with One20 Public House. You’ll have a chance to enjoy fine wines (including mead) and premium beers from local breweries and wineries complemented by delicious hors d’oevres from One20. Expect a silent auction, 50/50 draw, live music. Tickets cost $40 at the door and includes a $20 gift card from the pub.

• Delta Community Animal Expo: Aug 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Memorial Park, 5010 47th Ave., Ladner; Bring your leashed friendly dog(s) and have a great time at this fun free family event. Participate in games, try a lure course, watch dog and rabbit agility shows, compete in or watch the Build A Dog House competition, enjoy food trucks and meet some amazing exotic animals and pets for adoption. All fundraising benefits the Delta Community Animal Shelter’s Tollie Fund, which allows the shelter to provide veterinarian assistance, behavior rehabilitation or other types of support to help Delta’s abandoned animals have a chance at a healthy adoption.

• OWL at the Library: Aug. 20, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet real live raptors (e.g. eagles, falcons, hawks, ospreys, owls, and/or vultures) and learn basic raptor biology with the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society. Drop-in, so space is limited.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Aug. 21, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; The library in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch Vancouver offers poetry night in Punjabi and Hindi. Hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience.

COMING UP

• How Enhancing Habitat Benefits Fish and Wildlife: Aug. 23, 4 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 8:15 p.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Commmunity Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; As part of its environmental commitment, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority creates, restores and enhances habitat to benefit the region’s fish and wildlife. It has been enhancing habitat for more than 20 years. Join us for this free presentation to learn more about the habitat enhancement program with guest speaker Charlotte Olson, P.Geo., PMP, manager of infrastructure habitat development at the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority.

• Ginalina: Aug. 24, 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Be part of a musical adventure celebrating nature, family, friends and more. Gina is a Juno-nominated children’s singer-songwriter who writes rollicking, roaring and ridiculously catchy songs for the whole family to sing together. Part of the library’s Summer Reading Club. This is a ticketed event, so registration is required. Pick up your tickets at the library beginning Aug. 17.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Aug. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Day at the Farm: Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Westham Island Herb Farm, 4690 Kirkland Rd., Ladner; Join us for the 13th annual Day at the Farm. Our goal is to help educate our communities about the nature and importance of agriculture and non-market environmental services that it provides. The event will feature the very popular hay-wagon farm tours (led by 3rd generation farmer Gordon Ellis), as well as local music, a talent show, a mini-auction, homemade food contest, potato dig, food trucks and so much more. Admission is free or by donation to the food bank. As this is a working farm, please leave your dogs at home.

• MP Carla Qualtrough’s Community BBQ: Sept. 8, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Annieville Lions Lark, 9150 112th St.; Delta MP Carla Qualtrough is hosting her annual community BBQ. All members of our community are invited for a free BBQ to celebrate the end of summer. Lunch will be served by the North Delta Lions Club. Back to school items will be collected for students in need. RSVP at cqualtrough.ca or call us at 778-593-4007.

• Luminary Festival: Sept. 8, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunstone Park, 10400 Delsom Cresc., North Delta; It’s a special, sparkling end-of-summer festival. Illuminate yourself with costume and lights, and create a lantern to light the way. Featuring the jazz, funk and soul rhythms of Soulstream; performers and buskers; costumes and lanterns; art and light displays; food trucks and vendors; kids activities and crafts; and the Parade of Lights at 8:30 p.m. We encourage you to wear an illuminated costume and make your own lantern to bring to the event. Please use glow sticks or solar/battery-powered lights in your lanterns. The use of open flames is prohibited. No on-site parking. A shuttle will run from North Delta Recreation Centre starting at 6 p.m.. If it’s a downpour or rainy night, find us indoors at the rec centre.

• Learn to Skate — Sungod Skating Club Open House: Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Want to learn to skate? The Sungod Skating Club will be hosting their annual open house and skate sale on Sunday, Sept. 9. Free skating and skate rentals, with coaches providing on-ice assessments and special guests in attendance. Bring your family, friends and neighbours. Registration for the fall/winter session of CanSkate/Learn to Skate will be on site. For more information call 604-839-0950, email info@sungodskatingclub.com or visit sungodskatingclub.com.

• Behind the Scenes Tour: Harbour Link Container Depot: Sept. 13, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office, 5225A Ladner Trunk Rd.; Ever wonder about those stacks of containers you see when you’re driving along Highway 17? Join us on this free tour of two Delta companies involved in Canada’s global container trade. Harbour Link Container Depot: Witness first-hand how shipping containers are tracked, stacked, repaired and prepped for their next journey and find out how those stacks of containers represent Canada’s trade with the world. Seaspan Tilbury Terminal: See how this commercial ferry on the Fraser River is a vital link in the supply chain to and from Vancouver Island.

• North Delta Senior Secondary Class of 1976 Reunion: Sept. 15, 6 p.m. to closing; Central City Brew Pub, 13450 102nd Ave., Surrey; Well, we missed our 40th class reunion, so better now than later. Hope to see the Class of ‘76 gather together, and if the classes of ‘75 and ‘77 woulf like to join in we would welcome you. Please spread the word however many ways you can. There is no cost to this event, just for your individual beverages and food. Here’s looking forward to seeing everyone. For those who can’t make it, you can send us a message via the “70’s North Delta” Facebook group.

WEEKLY AND BI- WEEKLY

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays until Aug. 21, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be with an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Adult Walking Group: Wednesdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 17, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you have been recently bereaved and would like to be physically active and informally connect with others who have experienced a significant loss, then this group is for you. Join others on gentle walks with the option to share your experience of grief and loss. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Adult Grief Group: Wednesdays Oct. 24 to Nov. 28, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining a safe and supportive group led by a bereavement counsellor where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Conversation Circle: Wednesdays, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; If you are learning English and want to practice speaking with other people in a friendly, casual place, then join us on for weekly guided discussions about Canadian culture, food and current events.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Restorative Yoga for People Living with Cancer: Thursdays, Sept. 13 to Oct. 18; 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; If you are living with cancer and would you like to release muscle tension, increase your flexibility and balance your body/mind connection, then join this restorative yoga group. Restorative yoga supports the body in poses both lying down or seated, in stillness with breath awareness. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• North Delta TLC Hiking Club: Sundays through Sept. 30, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Want to get out and meet local North Delta families while taking in the west coast on day hikes? Trinity Lutheran Church is hosting a hiking club, open to all North Delta families. If interested, please join the TLC Sunday Hiking Group Facebook page. We will post the location and details of the hike prior to it and will meet in the parking lot of the church at noon to arrange carpooling and to go over any details. We look forward to meeting you on our next hike.

MONTHLY

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



