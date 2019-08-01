North Delta happenings: week of Aug. 1

THIS WEEK

• UBC Geering Up Camps at Trinity Lutheran Church: Now through Aug. 23; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Week-long science & engineering day camps for children who will be entering grades 2 to 7 in September. Each day is a dynamic mix of hands-on activities, demonstrations, tours, mentors and design challenges. For details and registration, visit geeringup.apsc.ubc.ca/camps/delta-steam-camps.

• Burns Bog Conservation Society Book Sale: July 29 to Aug. 2; Scottsdale Centre, 7031 Scott Rd.; Come grab your next summer read.

• Guided Heritage Tour — Springs and Salmon: Aug. 1, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Watershed Park parking lot, 11600 Kittson Pky; Come and explore the wilderness in the middle of the city. Enjoy a walk among giant redwoods in Watershed Park while learning about Delta’s past.

• Tsawwassen Sun Festival: Aug 2-5; various locations; This B.C. Day long weekend, make your way to the Tsawwassen Sun Festival. This annual tradition has become a mainstay summer event in South Delta. This year’s festivities include a slo-pitch tournament, the Rotary Parade down 56th Street from 16th Avenue to Winskill Park, the antique fair (see listing below), classic car show, skateboarding competition, volleyball tournament, Delta’s Got Talent, a drive-in movie and the Legacy of the Arts outdoor concert. Head to sunfestival.ca for more info.

• 41st Annual Sun Festival Antique Show: Aug. 2, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Aug. 3, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre, 1720 56th St., Tsawwassen; This year’s show has over 60 dealers from across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island, selling antiques and collectibles including toy trains, dolls, china and porcelain, jewelry, objects d’art, ephemera, vintage comic books, toys, postcards, country furniture, vintage lighting, glass and much more. The antique show — B.C.’s longest running antique show — is a charitable event, with admission going to the Sun Festival Committee to help defray costs of the large annual Sun Festival event. Admission to the “early bird” show on Aug. 2 costs $20 ($10 with coupon), and admission on Aug. 3 costs $5. For more info call Malcolm Johnston at 604-889-4484 or email dmalcolmjohnston@gmail.com.

• Guided Heritage Tour — Springs and Salmon: Aug. 3, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Watershed Park parking lot, 11600 Kittson Pky; Come and explore the wilderness in the middle of the city. Enjoy a walk among giant redwoods in Watershed Park while learning about Delta’s past.

COMING UP

• Outdoor Movie Night: Aug. 9, 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.; Richardson Elementary School Park, 11339 83rd Ave.; Make your way to Richardson Park for the last Outdoor Movie Night of the summer. This time, enjoy a performance from Bocephus King prior to a screening of the new live-action remake of Disney’s Dumbo. The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. and the movie gets underway at 9:15 p.m. There are washrooms located inside Richardson Elementary School.

• North Delta Show & Shine: Aug 10, 10 a.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; The North Delta Show & Shine returns to Sungod Recreation Centre. Join us for flashy cars, live music by Astro’s Collar and tons of delicious food trucks. Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m.

• South Delta Bathtub Race Pre-Party: Aug. 10, 8 p.m.; Royal Canadian Legion Branch 289, 22 1835 56th St., Tsawwassen; The Rotary Club of Tsawwassen has teamed up with the Royal Canadian Legion in Tsawwassen for a bathtub race pre-party. Come on down to the Tsawwassen Legion to watch the Woody James Band and enjoy great food and dancing while you party with the bathtub jockeys and crews. No cover charge, doors at 7 p.m.

• Second Annual South Delta Bathtub Race & Festival: Aug. 11, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Boundary Bay Regional Park, 541 Centennial Pky.; Building on the very successful inaugural Bathtub Race and Festival, the Rotary Club of Tsawwassen is bringing the community together again at beautiful Centennial Beach to celebrate summer, food, sports, music and the return of the iconic bathtub races as 15-25 boats are expected to compete for the trophy — It’s a free fun event with activities for the whole family, including the Pirate Pack Bathtub Race, taekwondo demonstrations, yoga at the beach, face painting and food trucks. The festival starts at noon, with races starting at 4 p.m.

• Guided Heritage Tour — Dogs and Kittyhawks: Aug. 15, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North 40 Park Reserve; While North 40 is a dog park today, it was once home to fighter pilots. Come explore the history of Delta’s former Canadian Armed Forces station from WWII through to today. Please note North 40 Park is an off-leash dog area.

• Well-worn Trail: Aug. 15, 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Great blue herons, otters, snowy owls — discover fascinating facts about Canadian animals and their habitats. Well-worn Trail storytellers Rob and Lillian use puppetry, songs and story to kindle the wonder of nature in children of all ages. Tickets are required for this event and will be available for pickup beginning Aug. 8.

• Burns Bog Conservation Society Summer Social: Aug. 15, 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.; One20 Public House, 8037 Scott Rd.; Come join us for a night of good music, good drinks, and good company. Have fun with your friends and support the bog in your backyard.

• Guided Heritage Tour — Dogs and Kittyhawks: Aug. 17, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; North 40 Park Reserve; While North 40 is a dog park today, it was once home to fighter pilots. Come explore the history of Delta’s former Canadian Armed Forces station from WWII through to today. Please note North 40 Park is an off-leash dog area.

• Art & Concerts in the Park — Bradley Pedwell: Aug. 16, 7 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Enjoy an evening of art and music in our local parks and public spaces. On this evening, one-man-band Bradley Pedwell will link acoustic guitars, harmonies, loops and a powerful voice. Expect a heavy dose of ’90s and early 2000s nostalgia. For more information, call 604-943-9437 or visit delta.ca/concerts.

• Delta Community Animal Expo: Aug. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Memorial Park, 5010 47th Ave., Ladner; The Delta Community Animal Shelter, alongside ForstisBC, proudly presents the 10th Annual Delta Community Animal Expo. Bring your leashed friendly dog(s) and check out the local vendors and pet organizations, participate in fun activities like the famous Poop Through the Hoop contest, win prizes and more. Throughout the day there will be demonstrations in our Tollie Fund Arena like dancing dogs, dog agility and scent tracking, all while enjoying the food trucks and meeting some amazing animals and pets for adoption. This a free family-friendly event.

• Art & Concerts in the Park — Ben Lockwood: Aug. 27, 7 p.m.; North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84th Ave.; Enjoy an evening of art and music in our local parks and public spaces. On this evening, Ben Lockwood will perform his brand of jazz and foot-tapping swing. Event will be cancelled in inclement weather. For more information, call 604-943-9437 or visit delta.ca/concerts.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Settlement Workers — Arabic/Mandarin/English: Alternate Wednesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resumé writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills. Enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers.

• Parent Time: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, share information and resources. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

•Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime: Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Tuck into a story! Children and caregivers will be entertained with stories, songs, rhymes and more. Kids are encouraged to wear their pyjamas and bring their favourite stuffie. Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime prepares children to learn to read and includes some relaxation techniques.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn, crocheting or any other projects and head to the library. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

MONTHLY

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Baby Bump Book Club: Last Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a mom-to-be? Have you heard about the new Baby Bump Book Club at the Mackie Library? Check it out on the last Monday of the month. This group is very organic; it can be whatever you need it to be. Drop by on Monday, May 27!

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Music Makers Concert Band: Did you have fun playing in a band in high school? If so, dust off your instrument, contact Curt Jantzen (cjband7@gmail.com), then join us in Ladner Tuesday evenings starting Sept. 10. The Delta Music Makers Concert Band is a fun group of adults who love to rehearse and play concerts in the community. Especially needed now are trumpets and clarinets, or any instrument except alto sax (that section is full).

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



editor@northdeltareporter.com

