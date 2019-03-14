North Delta happening: week of March 14

Multi-award winning entertainers Jordan “the Card Wizard” Vo (left) and Care “the storyteller” Elise (right) bring an adult-friendly evening of magic, mystery and mentalism to the Tsawwassen Arts Centre on March 15 at 7:30 p.m. (Photos submitted)

THIS WEEK

• St. Patrick’s Day with the Kennedy Jammers: March 15, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Celebrate St. Patrick’s with the Jammers, a group of seniors 50+ who get together two times a week to play music. Seniors are also invited to come and just listen to talented musicians. There will be a special St. Patrick’s Day theme. Call 604-594-2717 for more info.

• Magic Cabaret: March 15, 7:30 p.m.; Tsawwassen Arts Centre, 1172 56th St.; Multi-award winning entertainers Jordan “the Card Wizard” Vo and Care “the storyteller” Elise bring an adult-friendly evening of magic, mystery and mentalism to the Tsawwassen Arts Centre. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are available by calling 604-943-9437 or visiting deltareg.ca (barcode #423041).

• Delta Thistle Try Curling Open House: March 16, 12 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Watch curling on TV? Ever wanted to give it a try? Then come on out to our free open house. Equipment (excluding helmets) and instruction will be provided, so please just dress warm and bring clean running shoes. Our Thistle Patch Lounge will be open for post curling socializing and beverages, as per curling tradition. (Helmets are required for kids 12 years and under, and strongly recommended for adults new to ice sports, and are not available for rent.) RSVP to info@deltathistle.ca.

• Healthy Eating for Seniors: March 19, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Healthy Eating for Seniors is a free workshop hosted at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre. Seniors learn how to use Canada’s newly revised Food Guide and how to read food labels to make healthy choices. This workshop is presented by the Council of Senior Citizens Organizations. Contact the customer service desk at 604-594-2717 for more information or to register.

COMING UP

• Free Public Tour of the Delta Nature Reserve: March 23, 10 a.m.; 10389 Nordel Crt.; Have you ever wondered about the history of Burns Bog? Come join the Burns Bog Conservation Society to learn more about the exquisite ecosystem that is Burns Bog.

• Tacky Hard Times Dinner: March 23, 5:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; The Kennedy Centre is hosting a delicious hard times dinner with live entertainment from vintage rock & roll four-piece the Braidwood Band. Step out in casual dress or your own version of tacky hard times attire. Tickets cost $20 for members, $25 for guests, and go on sale Monday, February 11 at 11 a.m. Contact the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre at 604-594-2717 to register. Event for those 50 and over.

• Tales for Tails Story Time and Shelter Tour for Kids: March 25, 11 a.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd.; Hosted by the Delta Community Animal Shelter. This class is free. Class space is limited — register early. Minimum registration of five people per class.To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Kennedy Senior Society Annual General Meeting: March 27, 1 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; The Kennedy Senior Society, which runs the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre with the City of Delta, is hosting its AGM on Wednesday, March 27. Seniors 50+ can become members, find out more about programs and services or volunteer in a variety of positions at the community centre.

• Open Mic Night: March 29, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; Singers, musicians, actors, poets and dancers are welcome to take part in this monthly variety show with emcee Patti McGregor. Admission is $5 for performers and audience, and there’s free coffee and teas. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 p.m. For more info call 604-581-6270 or 604-752-3072.

• World’s End Open Doubles Fun-spiel: March 30; North Delta Recreation Centre; Delta Thistle Curling Club is hosting this fun one-day open doubles spiel to wrap up the season. Entry costs $40 per player ($20 for junior curlers). Teams are guaranteed three-4 games in a pool-based format, with prizes for pool winners. Enjoy food, more food, and drink specials. Register online at delta-thistle.curling.io/en/events/4013-the-worlds-end, or contact the club at info@deltathistle.ca or 604-594-2323.

• Understanding Your Shy Dog: March 30, 2 p.m.; Delta Community Animal Shelter, 7505 Hopcott Rd., Presented by Ocean Park Dog Training. This class is free. Class space is limited — register early. Minimum registration of five people per class. To register, call 604-940-7111.

• Seniors Golf: April 1 and 2, 8 a.m.; Sunshine Woods Golf Centre, 10646 64th Ave.; Seniors Golf resumes April 1 and 2 at Sunshine Woods Golf Centre. Registration and play begins at 8 a.m. both days. All seniors, ladies and men, 55 years and older are welcome. The $10 registration fee covers tournaments and handicap maintenance throughout the year but does not include green fees. Call Nick Parker at 604-597-6719 for further information.

• After-School Button-Making Workshop for Teens: April 1, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Drop in on the first Monday of the month for our after-school button-making workshop for teens and leave with shiny new buttons. You can create images inspired by your favourite books, or your own artwork. The library will provide all the materials (including discarded graphic novels and magazines), so all you need to bring are your ideas.

• CFUW Book Sale: April 4 to 6; Scottsdale Centre, 7031 Scott Rd.; Canadian Federation of University Women — North Delta/Surrey chapter’s annual book sale raises funds to provide bursaries to the five North Delta high schools (Delview, Burnsview, North Delta, Sands and Seaquam) and also a bursary for Kwantlen Polytechnic University. Unsold books are donated to the Write to Read Project, which provides books to remote First Nations communities, and to local thrift stores. Donations of books prior to our sale are always welcome. For more information about donating books or about our club, contact Barb at 604-594-6145 or Eleanor at 604-589-3631. Sale hours will match the mall’s hours.

• Playtime Open House: April 27, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Come and meet our teachers and learn about the preschool-aged programs offered through Delta Parks, Recreation & Culture. We offer a year-long, play-based Playtime program as well as many other engaging programs designed to develop preschoolers both socially and emotionally in a secure learning environment. See what the classrooms look like and learn about what goes on in a Playtime school year. Also available at the Pinewood Leisure Centre (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and Ladner Community Centre (9 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

• Earth Day Pilgrimage: April 28, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; 10389 Nordel Crt.; Come join the Burns Bog Conservation Society for a rhythmic walk through the Delta Nature Reserve. This is a free family event.

WEEKLY AND BI-WEEKLY

• Mah-jong Meet-Up: Mondays through April 29 (except for April 22), 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you looking for a fun weekly activity to play with others? Mah-jong has been a popular pastime for centuries, first played in China during the Qing dynasty. Similar to rummy, this game uses tiles and involves skill, strategy and a bit of chance. If you have your own game set, please feel free to bring it with you.

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; A non-profit organization. We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more info call Eileen Labron at 604-596-0233.

• Storytime: Tuesdays through May 28 and Fridays through June 1, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Saturdays through March 30, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6 years.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Lego Club: Tuesdays through May 28, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love Lego? We provide the Lego, you bring your imagination. Come play, create and experiment. Lego Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental health issues. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs is conducting their games in Delta. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Group Grief Support for Adults: Wednesdays through April 3, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you recently experienced the death of a loved one? Then consider joining this safe and supportive group for bereaved adults where you will have opportunities to share with and listen to others in similar situations, and to learn to navigate your grief process. For more info and to pre-register, contact the Centre for Supportive Care at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Practice English and Learn Skills for the Canadian Workplace: Wednesdays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meet at the library to practice English, learn workplace vocabulary, become familiar with the Canadian labour market and develop networking skills. Each session includes tips and assistance with resumé writing, job search skills, websites and Canadian workplace expectations. Taught by a TESOL-certified and experienced teacher, this program is being offered in partnership with Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society. Bonus: PICS refers students, if interested, to further education at local colleges or universities. To register, call 604-596-7722 or drop in at the library.

• Making Connections — Freedom From Abuse in Relationships Group: Wednesdays through April 24, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 Scott Rd.; This free weekly workshop is for women who have experienced any form of relationship violence. For information or to register, call 604-594-3455 or check out deltassist.com/news/ongoing-events.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Babytime: Thursdays through May 30, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun, and start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills — enjoy bouncing, singing, rhyming and stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time: Thursdays through May 30, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• Healthy Relationships and Stress Management Group: Thursdays through May 16, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 Scott Rd.; This is a weekly prevention/early intervention group for men and women over 19 years old that is provided to perpetrators of violence prior to charge, conviction, or sentencing state of the criminal justice process. For information or to register, call 604-594-3455 or check out deltassist.com/news/ongoing-events.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Diabetes Self-Management Workshop: Saturdays, March 9 through April 13, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Centre, 11760 88th Ave.; This free six-week workshop teaches skills to manage daily challenges of living with diabetes. Anyone interested can join the group up to March 16. Healthy eating, exercise and dealing with stress are some of the topics to be discussed. All participants will receive the book Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions at no cost. Persons with diabetes and caregivers are welcome to attend. Registration is required by contacting Rhonda Carriere at selfmgmt@uvic.ca or 604-940-1273.

MONTHLY

• Teen Night — Pizza & Games: Fourth Tuesday of the month, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Evening Book Club: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Afternoon Book Club: Fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members welcome and books provided.

• Teen Advisory Group: First Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; TAG is a group of committed teens (ages 13-19) who volunteer their time and energy to help staff develop teen-oriented programs, assist at library events and act as library representatives in North Delta’s teen community. Membership is a resume booster and helps earn volunteer hours. There is time to socialize and plan. Did we mention that there is free food? If interested, apply at the library.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

ONGOING

• Book A Librarian in Punjabi and Hindi: Available by appointment; George Mackie Library; Learn how to download books from the library, find what you need on the library website, research and learn using the library’s computer-based services, what books you might like based on your interests, basic internet and basic computer. Book your personalized 30-minute session by phone (604-594-8155) or in person.

COMING SOON

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month (March 19, April 16 and May 21), 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. Held in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Suicide Grief Support Group: Tuesdays, March 26 to May 14, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Have you had a recent loss due to suicide and want the support of others in similar circumstances? Then join our adult Suicide Grief Support Group where you can share your feelings and thoughts in a safe and supportive environment, learn about coping strategies and resources, and develop community with others. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. The group is complementary and co-sponsored by the Delta Hospice Society and the Delta Funeral Home & Cremation Centre.

• Restorative Yoga: Thursdays, April 4 to May 9, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Centre for Supportive Care, 4631 Clarence Taylor Cres., Ladner; Restorative yoga for people living with cancer can help deepen relaxation, increase flexibility and heighten breath and body awareness. Join our yoga group where body, breath and mind come together in fully supported reclining yoga positions. Yoga experience is not necessary. For more info and to pre-register, contact the centre at 604-948-0660. Program is complimentary.

• Anger Management Group: Thursdays, April 18 to May 23, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 Scott Rd.; This weekly workshop is for women who have experienced any form of relationship violence. For information or to register, call 604-594-3455 or check out deltassist.com/news/ongoing-events.

COMMUNITY GROUPS

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Barb (604-594-6145) or Eleanor (604-589-3631), or email northdeltasurreycfuw@gmail.com for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).



