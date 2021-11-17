North Delta-based flute ensemble to perform at new arts centre Sunday

Fluterrific’s performance will be the first in-person concert at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts

Director Michelle Carlisle (fourth from right) and the members of Fluterrific practice at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts. (submitted photo)

North-Delta based flute ensemble Fluterrific is ready to take the stage at the new North Delta Centre for the Arts this weekend.

Sunday’s An Afternoon of Flute Music will not only be the group’s return to indoor in-person performance, it will also be the inaugural in-person concert at the recently completed new arts centre.

“We have been working all year towards this performance since it’s the first one at the North Delta Centre for the Arts,” Michelle Carlisle, founder and director of the ensemble, told the North Delta Reporter. “It’s very exciting to be in a beautiful theatre with outstanding acoustics and great seats!”

The two-set concert will be Fluterrific’s seventh annual performance co-sponsored by the City of Delta, having previously put on fall shows at the North Delta Recreation Centre and the old Firehall Centre for the Arts, and will feature a wide variety of musical genres — from classical to tango to Celtic, and much more — all performed only on various types of flutes.

And though the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s event, the group continued playing together, even performing at a few outdoor concerts as they built up the repertoire for this weekend’s show.

“As director of Fluterrific, I always strive for a varied and interesting program of music that includes many different genres and even some spots where the audience can participate,” Carlisle said.

Fluterrific’s An Afternoon of Flute Music is happening this Sunday, Nov. 21 at the North Delta Centre for the Arts (11425 84th Avenue). Doors open at 1:30 p.m.; showtime is 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, free for kids 10 and under, and available at deltareg.ca or calling 604-952-3000 (event barcode 518288).

Proof of vaccination with ID will be required for entry and masks will be mandatory for audience members throughout the concert.



