‘Noontime Notes’ concerts return to Surrey’s Central City plaza this summer

24-date series starts Tuesday, July 3 with performance by Taylor James

Blake Havard performs at Central City’s outdoor plaza during last summer’s “Noontime Notes” concert series, which returns with 24 concerts for 2018. (File photo: Tom Zillich)

The “Noontime Notes” concerts return to Central City’s outdoor plaza this summer.

The music starts Tuesday (July 3) with a performance by Taylor James, and concludes with Pat Chessell on Aug. 23.

The 24-concert lunchtime series runs every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring rock, jazz, bluegrass, country and other styles of music.

Other performers in the series include Blake Havard, Whiskey Minstrels, Rio Samaya, Heywire, Brian Zalo, Emily Taylor Adams and others.

The full concert schedule is posted at centralcity.ca/event/noontime-notes.

Last summer, the concerts were performed in a “Canadian Summer” setting — a temporary “pop-up park” installed in celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary. The public-art fixtures, designed by North Vancouver landscape artist Amy Tsang, included a canoe, wooden dock, painted lake, beaver dam, trees, chairs and picnic tables.