Ryan Kniel’s summer with Bard on the Beach brought his love of Shakespeare full-circle. (submitted photo)

‘New world of theatre’ for Surrey actor in a summer of Shakespeare

For Ryan Kniel and others, live-screen recordings of Zoom meetings were used as a ‘stage’

Virtual Shakespeare is better than none at all.

So contends Ryan Kniel, who has spent the summer months immersed in a very different world of theatre.

The Surrey-raised actor, 20, both learned and educated others about Shakespeare as part of a program involving Vancouver’s Bard on the Beach festival.

Kniel was among 12 young actors from across Canada selected for funding from the RBC Emerging Artists Project. It included a spot in a program called Riotous Youth, a paid internship with the Bard festival, which was cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19.

This summer’s pandemic-triggered shift gave Kniel the unique opportunity to bring the Bard’s words to life in a virtual setting.

Live-screen recordings of Zoom meetings were used as a “stage,” allowing actors to alternate appearing on the screen, replicating a classical theatre format. And with the interns at home, a lot of the typical elements of theatre – including sound, lighting, props and costumes – had to be created with whatever was around the house.

“I had some misgivings at the initial concept of online camps, but with collaboration on everyone’s part to find creative solutions to problems, it really turned out wonderfully,” says Kniel, a Southridge School grad.

“Learning how to film on Zoom, how to collaborate as an ensemble in an online environment and how to communicate with scene members that you don’t see in a physical rehearsal are all important skills in this new world of theatre.”

The program also saw Kniel get involved in Bard on the Beach’s ‘Young Shakespeareans’ summer camps.

“A highlight for me was definitely the virtual Midsummer Night’s Dream workshops I helped run for kids interested in Shakespeare,” Kniel recalled. “On the last day, the parents of the kids in our camp joined a Zoom call to watch what scenes the kids had been working on all week, and everyone dressed up as their character with makeshift costumes that they found around their house. It was a perfect finale to the work that we had done, and it was such an uplifting experience to have an accessible way to share a creation with important people during an uncertain time.”

Back in 2017 at Southridge, Kniel played a role in a school production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Today, Kniel is entering his third year in the University of Victoria’s Theatre Performance program.

His summer with Bard on the Beach brought his love of Shakespeare full-circle.

“My first exposure to Shakespeare came when I was nine, when my family (took) us to see A Comedy of Errors at Bard on the Beach,” said Kniel. “We were lucky enough to get tickets for the front row. Out of nowhere, one of the lead actors came off of the stage and sat right next to me to take a breather from the action. It was like a movie star had leapt out of the screen. It was the first time I truly experienced the magic of live theatrical performance, and I still look back on it as a major personal inspiration in my pursuit of theatre education and experience.”

The other Riotous Youth program participants are Valeria Ascolese, Sunshine O’Donovan, Joelle Wyminga, Sarah Mercier, Danny Saretksy, Sara Gargaro, Alissa Grams, Mikenzie Page, Kaila Kondo and Reese Cowley. Their bios, along with Kniel’s, are posted to bardonthebeach.org/education/meet-the-riotous-youth.

Looking ahead, the plans are for Bard on the Beach’s 2021 season to include plays the company had programmed for its cancelled 2020 festival: A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Henry V, Love’s Labour’s Lost and Paradise Lost by Erin Shields. “Each production is based on a unique and original vision and we’re committed to bringing those visions to life next summer,” says a post on bardonthebeach.org/2020-season-cancelled. “We’ll bring you more details about our 2021 programming in the months to come.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live theatre

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surrey’s Greek Food Festival offers ‘drive-thru’ service on Labour Day weekend

Just Posted

Ace Building Centre destroyed as firefighters battle huge blaze in Surrey’s Port Kells

Ace operator tells ‘Now-Leader’ he suspects arson

Museum of Surrey to reopen Sept. 9

Cloverdale museum will limit visitors to 40 at a time

‘New world of theatre’ for Surrey actor in a summer of Shakespeare

For Ryan Kniel and others, live-screen recordings of Zoom meetings were used as a ‘stage’

240-seat addition at Whalley school is ‘welcome news,’ along with seismic upgrades elsewhere

Funding of $39.8 million for North Surrey-area schools

That’s bananas: Surrey man’s ‘unique and savory dish’ earns Farmers’ Almanac prize

Satwinder Chahal’s ‘Maaaa-Nana Mini Tarts’ recipe a top-3 winner

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Fatal hit-and-run suspect on Vancouver Island being urged to surrender to RCMP

The suspect had a brief interaction with police before fleeing the scene

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

DFO will not be authorizing a ‘test fishery’ for Fraser River chinook salmon

Fishing groups were hoping to test out selective bar-fishing method on the main stem of the river

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

Most Read