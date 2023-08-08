An exhibit about textile art from Vietnam’s highlands is now on at the Museum of Surrey. A woman’s waist sash (left), a loincloth (middle), and a middle waistband is seen in a display case at the museum. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

An exhibit about textile art from Vietnam’s highlands is now on at the Museum of Surrey. A woman’s waist sash (left), a loincloth (middle), and a middle waistband is seen in a display case at the museum. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

New Vietnamese textile exhibit now open at the Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

Exhibition will run until beginning of September

A new community treasures exhibit has opened at the Museum of Surrey.

Called, “Exploring the Art of Textiles in Vietnam’s Highlands,” the exhibit offers a glimpse into some unique textile art from some of Vietnam’s remote regions.

The diminutive exhibit opened without fanfare over the summer and will only run until Sept. 3.

“This exhibit highlights some traditional techniques and styles of dress found among Vietnam’s many unique cultural communities,” notes a post on the museum’s webpage.

The pieces were collected by Michael and Kim Howard when they were conducting field research in past years while in Vietnam.

According to the post, Michael Howard is an anthropologist who was a professor at Simon Fraser University and Kim Howard worked as a dancer and choreographer with Vietnam’s National Theater of Song, Dance, and Music.

“Together their research includes the fibers employed, the weaving and decorative techniques used, and the styles of dress, including those that were no longer in use or appeared to be on the verge of disappearing.”

The Museum of Surrey has posted a virtual tour of the exhibit online, which can be accessed by visiting the museum’s webpage (under the City of Surrey website). Once there, click on “Exhibitions” and then scroll down and click on “Discover Community Treasures.” Under “Exploring the Art of Textiles in Vietnam’s Highlands,” click on “Take Virtual Tour.”

The Community Treasures exhibit runs until Sept. 3 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56A Avenue. Entrance is free. To find out more info, contact the museum at 604-592-6956, or via museum@surrey.ca, or visit surrey.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Museum of Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nickelback love remains in Alberta hometown after highway signs come down

Just Posted

An exhibit about textile art from Vietnam’s highlands is now on at the Museum of Surrey. A woman’s waist sash (left), a loincloth (middle), and a middle waistband is seen in a display case at the museum. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New Vietnamese textile exhibit now open at the Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

People play hockey during the Play On! Canada street hockey festival held in Cloverdale in 2022. The massive street hockey fest may return to Cloverdale in 2024 if funding goals can be reached. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Massive street hockey fest may be returning to Cloverdale

The One Blood For Life foundation set up a tent and photo booth on the corner of 123 Street and 70A Avenue during Sunday’s Miri Piri parade to sign up blood donors and stem cell registrants. (Submitted photo)
Surrey’s Miri Piri parade on Sunday drew about 12,000 people

Surrey resident Jose Kaze, 32, was stabbed to death in downtown Vancouver near Granville and Smithe streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Surrey man Vancouver’s 11th homicide victim in 2023