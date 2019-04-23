Chito Maravilla’s “CosmoRise” is featured at Surrey Art Gallery as part of “The Built World Around Us,” an exhibit of works by Surrey Photography Club.

New Surrey photo show highlights ‘extraordinary details’ of Fraser Valley landmarks

The juried exhibit ‘Built World Around Us’ opens at Surrey Art Gallery

Architectural photography is the focus of a new juried exhibit at Surrey Art Gallery.

Works by members of Surrey Photography Club are featured in The Built World Around Us, which opens Saturday (April 27) and will be shown at SAG until Aug. 17. Admission is free.

The selected works “convey the variety of built places in our region, as well as the breadth of techniques that local photographers use,” according to a gallery advisory.

SkyBridge, the damaged White Rock pier, Central City tower and other iconic structures of the Fraser Valley are featured, along with old barns, homes, malls and more.

“Many of the submissions focused on presenting familiar scenes in a different light,” stated Surrey Art Gallery assistant curator Rhys Edwards, who helped judge entries.

“A lot of the photographers captured extraordinary details in our suburban and urban landscapes, abstracting them to the point of unrecognizability or emphasizing the connections between different shapes and forms.”

The Built World Around Us coincides with Surrey Art Gallery’s spring exhibition Omer Arbel: Particles for the Built World, among other shows.

Surrey Photography Club was formed in 2006 and has 43 active members, both professional and amateur, from Surrey and Delta. Members meet at St. Helen’s Church Hall (10787 128 St., Surrey) at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month.

Surrey Art Gallery is located at 13750 88th Ave., Surrey. For details, call 604-501-5566.

• RELATED STORY:

PHOTOS: Fabric-formed concrete strengthens new Surrey gallery show and house under construction.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Christine Leviczky Riek’s “Morgan Creek Diptych 1.”

Gail Stephan’s “Urban Triad.”

John Kalley’s “Barnston Isle Barn.”

