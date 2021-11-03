New ‘Surrey Holiday Lights’ event adds twinkle to city in another ticketed ‘holiday experience’

MRG Group’s ‘Immersive Lights & Music Experience’ starts Nov. 25 at Civic Plaza, followed by Lumagica in Cloverdale

Tickets go on sale Friday (Nov. 5) for another Surrey event to feature twinkling lights this fall/winter.

MRG Group’s new Surrey Holiday Lights is billed as an “Immersive Lights & Music Experience” at Surrey Civic Plaza (city hall), from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.

“Explore the Holiday Lights Tent to visit Santa and his Elves, the Gingerbread Village, the North Pole, Holiday Market, Lights Around The World, and more,” explains a post on the event website, surreyholidaylights.com.

“The outdoor Snowflake Stage and indoor North Pole Stage will have live music featuring holiday classics and contemporary music as well as ‘Christmas Musical.’ There will be food trucks serving up delicious treats gourmet hot chocolate at the Polar Bar serving up drinks for all ages.”

The event will be set up in the plaza where the annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns on Saturday, Nov. 20. Admission to the day-long festival is free, but tickets are required for Surrey Holiday Lights, which gets going five days later.

• RELATED STORY: Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns to civic plaza Nov. 20, with ‘Holiday Lights’ to follow.

Surrey Holiday Lights will be open weekdays from 4:30 to 10 p.m., weekends from 4 to 10 p.m. Last entry is one hour before closing, and a trip through the exhibition will last about an hour. Free parking will be available at Surrey City Hall’s parkade, and Surrey Central Skytrain and bus loop are located adjacent to the event site.

MRG Group is among Canada’s leading entertainment and hospitality companies. The Vancouver office produces large-scale community festivals including Surrey’s Canada Day event, Fusion Festival, Tree Lighting Festival and more.

Elsewhere in Surrey, an “outdoor/indoor global Holiday experience” called Lumagica will make its Canadian debut at Cloverdale Fairgrounds from Dec. 3 to 30. The one-kilometre light walk is billed as “this year’s most enchanting festive light extravaganza,” daily from 4 to 10 p.m. on the pathway surrounding Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre, at the corner of 64 Avenue and 176 Street.

Visitors are invited to “escape on a fantastical journey through diverse lands to capture and believe in the spirit of the Holidays,” with more than 120 “features and ornaments” on view. Photos and event details are posted to lumagica.ca.

This month, Bear Creek Park Lights offers “an illuminated nature trail experience” from Nov. 5-19. Nearly all of the admission times were pre-booked ahead of time for the free-admission event.

In Langley, Glow Gardens Christmas lights display is returning as a drive-through event at Milner’s Darvonda Nurseries greenhouse, from Nov. 18 to Jan. 1 at 6690 216th St.

In East Vancouver starting Dec. 3, following “the great success” of last year’s inaugural edition,” the PNE’s drive-through WinterLights event returns with “a memorable and mesmerizing journey from the comfort and safety of their own vehicle,” an event advisory says.

“New and returning favourite features include two light tunnels, an array of dazzling lights, special characters and winter creatures, live performers (including a snowglobe village filled with live dancers), delicious seasonal food offerings, along with nine special ‘lands’ filled with fantastical characters and an unforgettable holiday atmosphere for all to enjoy.”

Tickets range from $37 to $42 per carload, plus ticket fees, on pne.ca/winterlights.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ChristmasThings to do