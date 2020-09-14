A scene from Season 9 of the hit Discovery channel reality show Highway Thru Hell. (Highway Thru Hell photo)

New season of Highway Thru Hell kicks off with snowstorm on Coquihalla

Show filmed on Hope area highways is top favourite among Discovery channel viewers

The hit reality show filmed on the highways surrounding Hope and the tow truck drivers who brave treacherous conditions on these roads is back for a ninth season.

Tow truck driver and business owner Jamie Davis is sitting in the truckers seat for the ninth season of Highway Thru Hell, which premieres Sept. 14 on the Discovery channel. The ninth season starts off with an episode titled ‘Dead Man’s Curve’ where operators face the first snowstorm of the season and Davis, together with a new tow truck operator from Ireland, deal with a ‘torn-up semi on a dangerous corner.’

Season 9, with 18 episodes, is the show’s largest season to date. It’s a hit with viewers around the world, and was rated the number one program on the Discovery channel a news release stated. The show has spawned two spin-off programs – Heavy Rescue: 401 and Mud Mountain Haulers.

The show was able to go through post-production during the COVID-19 pandemic, a news release stated, due to the putting in of ‘sweeping health and safety measures.’

After the sudden passing of Ken Monkhouse earlier this year, condolences streamed in from viewers and tow truck drivers from around the world. Monkhouse, a Hope resident who worked for Jamie Davis as well Mario’s Towing, passed away from a heart attack on the night of May 24.

Read more: Ken Monkhouse, ‘Monkey’ on Highway Thru Hell TV show, passes away

Highway Thru Hell’s ninth season airs on Mondays at 7 p.m.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coquihalla Highwayhighway chaosHope

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A scene from Season 9 of the hit Discovery channel reality show Highway Thru Hell. (Highway Thru Hell photo)

Previous story
‘Shylock’ pandemic debut for White Rock company
Next story
BC Culture Days go digital with events in Surrey and other cities starting Sept. 24

Just Posted

Surrey School District reports “low risk” COVID-19 case at Johnston Heights secondary

Person confirmed COVID-19 positive attended Johnston Heights secondary school from September 8 to 11

Harness racing at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs delayed two weeks

Surrey track to host live racing again come Sept. 30

ZYTARUK: Public health, economic health, and the mixed messages in between

If you sometimes feel like you’re running Hell’s Gate on a pool noodle, you’re not alone

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 13

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Peace Arch Hospital Foundation collecting donations for pathogen-killing robot

White Rock’s Manjit Lit and family matching donations up to $100,000

B.C. reports 317 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths over the weekend

First death recorded in Northern Health over the weekend

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Dr. Henry says schools ‘perfectly safe’; BCTF urges teachers affected by smoke to take sick days

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has lead to very poor air quality for much of B.C.

The Price is Right: 50 cash-hungry ‘contestants’ call B.C. RCMP to claim returned cash

North Vancouver RCMP dealt with onslaught of people trying to claim $2,600 cash as theirs

Tropical sea turtle found off Vancouver Island released to warmer waters

‘Berni Stranders’ is only the fourth olive ridley sea turtle recorded in B.C. waters

Here’s how you and your pet can stay safe from the wildfire smoke blanketing B.C.

Concentrations of fine particulate matter of of the southern half of B.C. have skyrocketed

UPDATE: Major crime unit investigating fire that destroyed old pier in New Westminster

Firefighters from New West and Vancouver are still battling a blaze along the Fraser River

Premier Horgan peppered with questions about potential fall election in B.C.

Premier says he’s focused on other issues

Giuseppe Garibaldi never set foot in B.C. Why is a park still named after him?

Is it time to change the name of Mt. Garibaldi to the culturally and historically more appropriate Nch’ḵay̓?

Most Read